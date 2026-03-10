Pete Hegseth's Shock Splurge: Defense Sec. Spends 'Billions' on Seafood, Recliners and Steak... All in One Month

Hegeseth's Defense Department dropped down $93billion in one month alone, according to a recent analysis by the government watchdog Open the Books.

While there is pressure on federal agencies to spend all of their budgets by the end of the fiscal year or risk losing access to the money moving forward, Hegseth decided to buy up head-scratching items, including $2million for Alaskan king crab and nearly $7million worth of lobster tail

The department was focused on food, as it took a chunk of its budget to spend on ribeye steak... $15million to be exact. They also bought $124,000 worth of ice cream machines and another $140,000 on doughnuts.

The Pentagon also made sure to have somewhere comfortable to sit while stuffing their faces with all that seafood and dessert.