Pete Hegseth Suffers Insane Meltdown During Press Conference — And Snaps 'the Sooner' Trump Ally David Ellison Takes Over CNN 'the Better'
March 13 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth can't wait for Paramount Skydance CEO and Trump ally David Ellison to run CNN.
On Tuesday, March 10, Hegseth launched into a wild rant trashing coverage of the ongoing conflict in Iran before referencing the planned merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, RadarOnline.com can reveal
Pete Hegseth Slams CNN as 'Fake News'
Hegseth criticized a number of headlines that referenced the dangers, deaths and intensity of the "war" with Iran.
"I know that everything is written intentionally," the former Fox News personality claimed. "For example, a banner or a headline, 'Mideast War intensifies,' splashing on the screen the last couple of days alongside visuals of civilian or energy targets that Iran has because that’s what they do."
"What should the banner read instead? How about 'Iran increasingly desperate?' Because they are. They know it, and so do you, if it can be admitted," he jabbed.
He also slammed CNN for their supposed "fake news" that the Trump administration "underestimated" the Iran War's "impact" on the Straight of Hormuz, a popular oil transit route, as gas prices in the United States continue to rise.
He whined it was "patently ridiculous" and a "fundamentally unserious" report.
Pete Hegseth Calls for David Ellison to Take Over News Network
Hegseth also lashed out at headlines that the war in Iran was "widening," arguing that the story should have declared Iran was "shrinking" after the attacks.
"You see Iran’s leaders are hiding in bunkers and moving into civilian areas. The only thing that is widening is our advantage," he insisted. "Not to mention our Gulf partners stepping up even more now going on the offense. And have always been with us on the defense with collective and integrated air defenses."
"The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better!" he proclaimed.
Pete Hegseth Torched Over Call for Patriotic Coverage
As his comments made rounds online, Hegseth was mocked by critics on social media.
Politics writer Colby Hall called Hegseth's call for more patriotic headlines "remarkably un-American," while another X user said, "Not how the Free Press works in a democracy but it is how the press works in a fascist state."
A third person wrote, "Oligarchs snapping up networks like this doesn’t produce independence – it leaves us with nothing but state-run television, Fox News edition."
Pete Hegseth Branded a 'Grifter' After Bombshell Spending Report
This comes after Hegseth was dubbed a "grifter" by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer following reports that he spent "billions" of U.S. tax dollars on unnecessary luxuries over the course of a few weeks.
"Hegseth spent $93 billion in one month – roughly the cost of extending the ACA tax credits for THREE YEARS," Schumer penned on X. "But instead of lowering Americans’ healthcare costs, Hegseth used millions of taxpayer dollars on fruit baskets, Herman Miller recliners, ice cream machines, Alaskan King Crabs, and a Steinway & Sons grand piano."