Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Suffers Insane Meltdown During Press Conference — And Snaps 'the Sooner' Trump Ally David Ellison Takes Over CNN 'the Better' 

Pete Hegseth slammed CNN's coverage of the conflict in Iran.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth slammed CNN's coverage of the conflict in Iran.

March 13 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth can't wait for Paramount Skydance CEO and Trump ally David Ellison to run CNN.

On Tuesday, March 10, Hegseth launched into a wild rant trashing coverage of the ongoing conflict in Iran before referencing the planned merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth Slams CNN as 'Fake News'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Pete Hegseth wanted more patriotic coverage of the Iran war.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth wanted more patriotic coverage of the Iran war.

Hegseth criticized a number of headlines that referenced the dangers, deaths and intensity of the "war" with Iran.

"I know that everything is written intentionally," the former Fox News personality claimed. "For example, a banner or a headline, 'Mideast War intensifies,' splashing on the screen the last couple of days alongside visuals of civilian or energy targets that Iran has because that’s what they do."

"What should the banner read instead? How about 'Iran increasingly desperate?' Because they are. They know it, and so do you, if it can be admitted," he jabbed.

He also slammed CNN for their supposed "fake news" that the Trump administration "underestimated" the Iran War's "impact" on the Straight of Hormuz, a popular oil transit route, as gas prices in the United States continue to rise.

He whined it was "patently ridiculous" and a "fundamentally unserious" report.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth Calls for David Ellison to Take Over News Network

Pete Hegseth said the sooner David Ellison took over CNN 'the better.'
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth said the sooner David Ellison took over CNN 'the better.'

Hegseth also lashed out at headlines that the war in Iran was "widening," arguing that the story should have declared Iran was "shrinking" after the attacks.

"You see Iran’s leaders are hiding in bunkers and moving into civilian areas. The only thing that is widening is our advantage," he insisted. "Not to mention our Gulf partners stepping up even more now going on the offense. And have always been with us on the defense with collective and integrated air defenses."

"The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better!" he proclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth Torched Over Call for Patriotic Coverage

Pete Hegseth sparked backlash with his comments on CNN's headlines.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth sparked backlash with his comments on CNN's headlines.

As his comments made rounds online, Hegseth was mocked by critics on social media.

Politics writer Colby Hall called Hegseth's call for more patriotic headlines "remarkably un-American," while another X user said, "Not how the Free Press works in a democracy but it is how the press works in a fascist state."

A third person wrote, "Oligarchs snapping up networks like this doesn’t produce independence – it leaves us with nothing but state-run television, Fox News edition."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
kellyanne conway, donald trump, karoline leavitt

Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Dementia Concerns After Mistaking Karoline Leavitt for Kellyanne Conway

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr

EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Labeled a 'Failure' by MAGA After He Admits 'Processed Foods' Will NOT Be Banned Despite Furious Health Campaign — 'You're Doing Nothing!'

Pete Hegseth Branded a 'Grifter' After Bombshell Spending Report

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Chuck Schumer claimed Pete Hegseth spend more than $90 billion in a month.
Source: MEGA

Chuck Schumer claimed Pete Hegseth spend more than $90 billion in a month.

This comes after Hegseth was dubbed a "grifter" by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer following reports that he spent "billions" of U.S. tax dollars on unnecessary luxuries over the course of a few weeks.

"Hegseth spent $93 billion in one month – roughly the cost of extending the ACA tax credits for THREE YEARS," Schumer penned on X. "But instead of lowering Americans’ healthcare costs, Hegseth used millions of taxpayer dollars on fruit baskets, Herman Miller recliners, ice cream machines, Alaskan King Crabs, and a Steinway & Sons grand piano."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.