Pete Hegseth Suffers Insane Meltdown During Press Conference — And Snaps 'the Sooner' Trump Ally David Ellison Takes Over CNN 'the Better' 

Hegseth criticized a number of headlines that referenced the dangers, deaths and intensity of the "war" with Iran.

"I know that everything is written intentionally," the former Fox News personality claimed. "For example, a banner or a headline, 'Mideast War intensifies,' splashing on the screen the last couple of days alongside visuals of civilian or energy targets that Iran has because that’s what they do."

"What should the banner read instead? How about 'Iran increasingly desperate?' Because they are. They know it, and so do you, if it can be admitted," he jabbed.

He also slammed CNN for their supposed "fake news" that the Trump administration "underestimated" the Iran War's "impact" on the Straight of Hormuz, a popular oil transit route, as gas prices in the United States continue to rise.

He whined it was "patently ridiculous" and a "fundamentally unserious" report.