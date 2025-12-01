EXCLUSIVE: The Donald Trump Fake News Move That Has Voters Up in Arms — 'Does He Really Have Nothing Better To Do?'

The dispute began after a video featuring Senator Mark Kelly and several other lawmakers reminding service members they must disobey illegal orders. Trump responded on Truth Social the remarks were "punishable by DEATH!" and ranted, "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!"

The White House now insists the real misconduct lies with journalists who reported Trump, 79, had called for the politicians' execution.

A senior Republican strategist claimed: "People are furious. They feel like Trump is obsessing over reporters instead of doing his job."Voters keep asking why the president is spending time attacking CBS or The Boston Globe while the country needs leadership."

A second GOP PR expert added: "This is exactly the kind of thing that convinces swing voters Trump has nothing better to do. It looks vindictive, not presidential."