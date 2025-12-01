Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Donald Trump Fake News Move That Has Voters Up in Arms — 'Does He Really Have Nothing Better To Do?'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump's latest move to hit back against 'fake news' has backfired.

Dec. 1 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has sparked fresh outrage among voters after unveiling a new "Media Offender of the Week" page on the White House website – a move critics say proves he is more focused on punishing reporters than governing the country.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the page, which debuted at the end of October, names and "shames" news outlets the administration claims misrepresented Trump's comments about members of Congress whom he accused of "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL."

'Media Offender of the Week'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's latest move to combat 'fake news' has led to outrage.

The dispute began after a video featuring Senator Mark Kelly and several other lawmakers reminding service members they must disobey illegal orders. Trump responded on Truth Social the remarks were "punishable by DEATH!" and ranted, "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!"

The White House now insists the real misconduct lies with journalists who reported Trump, 79, had called for the politicians' execution.

A senior Republican strategist claimed: "People are furious. They feel like Trump is obsessing over reporters instead of doing his job."Voters keep asking why the president is spending time attacking CBS or The Boston Globe while the country needs leadership."

A second GOP PR expert added: "This is exactly the kind of thing that convinces swing voters Trump has nothing better to do. It looks vindictive, not presidential."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president has been accused of 'having nothing better to do.'

The new site labels selected outlets as "Misleading. Biased. Exposed," and singles out CBS News, The Boston Globe, and The Independent as the first offenders. It accuses them of reporting that "misrepresents and exaggerates President Trump's calls for Democrat accountability," and argues they falsely implied Trump had encouraged illegal orders.

The page counters with two bullet points asserting Trump has "never issued an illegal order" and that Democrats "subversively implied" he had done so. The White House has also added an "Offender Hall of Shame," which includes The Washington Post, CNN, MS NOW, and other organizations.

In its coverage of the new section, The Washington Post quoted an internal spokesperson who said, "The Washington Post is proud of its accurate, rigorous journalism." The Hollywood Reporter noted the administration's decision to include repeat targets such as Axios, People, USA Today, and BBC, as well as a drop-down list where users can browse alleged media "offenses."

Trump Supporters 'Tired of the Drama'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump previously said traitors should be 'hanged.'

A longtime Trump campaign official defended the initiative, saying, "He's said it over and over again – you can't have fake news. He thinks exposing media bias is part of cleaning up Washington."

But even some supporters concede privately the timing is politically risky.

One such ally said: "Trump believes this helps him, but voters in key states want him talking about jobs and security, not fighting with journalists. They're tired of the drama."

photo of donald trump
Source: MEGA

The tension is further complicated by Trump's recent praise of CBS News following its leadership change under Bari Weiss and Paramount CEO David Ellison.

In a 60 Minutes interview, Trump said, "And actually 60 Minutes paid me a lotta money," referencing the $16million settlement from his lawsuit over edited footage involving Kamala Harris.

He added: "You can't have fake news. You've gotta have legit news… I see good things happening in the news."But even those inside Trump's administration say the public backlash has been louder than expected.

A senior official said: "There's a growing fear that this fight with the press is drowning out the policy agenda. People are asking, 'Does he really have nothing better to do?'"

