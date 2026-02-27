CNN in Crisis Mode: Staffers Fear Trump and His Close Pals Are Eyeing MAGA Shake-Up at Troubled Network

After months of negotiations, Netflix dropped its bid to buy Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday, clearing the way for bidding rival Paramount Skydance to acquire the massive entertainment company.

Ellison has a close relationship with President Donald Trump and has caused controversy from the start after Paramount took ownership of CBS, quickly booting liberal mouthpieces like Stephen Colbert, while bringing in new anchor Tony Dokoupil in a bid to push the newsroom to the right.

That's left CNN employees worried they'll soon be getting "Bari'd" as well.

"We are doomed," one staffer told Status, while another concurred: "We are f---ed. Everybody is reeling about the obvious things."

A separate CNN insider told Fox News Digital: "The mood is horrific. People are very upset."