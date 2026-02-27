CNN in Crisis Mode: Staffers Fear Trump and His Close Pals Are Eyeing MAGA Shake-Up at Troubled Network
CNN staffers are on edge amid word that parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is about to come under the leadership of Paramount CEO David Ellison, who, along with "anti-woke" editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, has seemingly already cleaned house of "left-leaning employees and news coverage" at CBS.
Now, employees at the left-friendly cable news network fear they are next to go, RadarOnline.com can report.
First CBS, Now CNN?
After months of negotiations, Netflix dropped its bid to buy Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday, clearing the way for bidding rival Paramount Skydance to acquire the massive entertainment company.
Ellison has a close relationship with President Donald Trump and has caused controversy from the start after Paramount took ownership of CBS, quickly booting liberal mouthpieces like Stephen Colbert, while bringing in new anchor Tony Dokoupil in a bid to push the newsroom to the right.
That's left CNN employees worried they'll soon be getting "Bari'd" as well.
"We are doomed," one staffer told Status, while another concurred: "We are f---ed. Everybody is reeling about the obvious things."
A separate CNN insider told Fox News Digital: "The mood is horrific. People are very upset."
Weiss and Her New Newsroom Philosophy
Weiss was brought on in October and wasted no time in making big changes to the left-leaning network division at CBS, reportedly getting rid of the "woke" mainstays in favor of bringing balance — and viewers — back to the station.
It's the kind of upheaval Ellison apparently wanted from Weiss.
"We believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home," Ellison stated in her October 6 hiring announcement, calling The Free Press founder a "proven champion of independent, principled journalism."
Weiss reportedly called a meeting of the 60 Minutes staff shortly after her hiring and bluntly asked, "Why does the country think you’re biased?" leaving the room in stunned silence.
'Challenging Times at CBS'
Other employees have openly called the newsroom transition "challenging." 60 Minutes contributing correspondent Norah O'Donnell held little back when describing how employees are indeed scared about their futures at CBS.
"I have worked at CBS now for almost 14 years and have had a great career, whether it was covering the White House, anchoring the morning show, anchoring the evening news, and working for 60 Minutes," O'Donnell told podcaster Jamie Kern Lima.
Choosing her words carefully, she continued, "We have had a lot of leadership changes at CBS, and that has been challenging, not only for me, but I know, for my colleagues, and I think with so many leadership changes, people are fearful about what the future means."
Anderson Ready to Fly the Coop?
Perhaps no employee is more disgruntled than Anderson Cooper, who had a rare joint deal with CBS and his home at CNN that allowed him to contribute up to 5 stories per year to flagship show 60 Minutes as a correspondent.
The 58-year-old father-of-two told CBS brass that he wanted to focus more energy on his CNN gig and his two podcasts, All There Is with Anderson Cooper and The Whole Story, as well as spending more time with his two young sons. But insiders said Cooper was pushed out by Weiss, who reportedly didn't want to be challenged by the respected newsman.
Once the WBD merger is complete, the process could play out again at Cooper's home base.
"This will be messy and uncomfortable if Bari and Anderson are under the same roof again," one insider told NewsNation. "Anderson really doesn't like her or want to work for her—and he's the face of the network. For now."