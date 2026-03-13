EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Saved Miley Cyrus From Drugs Death' by Dishing Out 'Tough Love' to Her Former Wildchild Goddaughter

Cyrus has also spoken publicly about how Parton's personality and outlook shaped her own approach to life and mistakes.

She said: "One thing about her, though, is that she isn't afraid to laugh at herself, and that's something I think she has tried to instill in me."

Cyrus added: "Not everything has to be serious; it's OK to laugh at yourself."

In June 2025, Cyrus also revealed details about the extent of her drug use before she became sober, explaining how she once hid spending on drugs by telling her accountant she was purchasing vintage clothing.

She said: "We called (the drugs) 'vintage clothes' and every time (my accountant) saw me, she'd be like, 'Where's that, $15,000 original John Lennon T-shirt that you bought?'"

"It's like, 'Oh, it's upstairs.'" Cyrus joked, "So I bought a lot of vintage clothes that year."

Reflecting more seriously on that period of her life, Cyrus acknowledged the intensity of her past behavior and expressed gratitude that she made it through.

She said, "I would definitely not encourage anyone else to go this hard. But the fact that I got through it. I'm very glad I got to do it."