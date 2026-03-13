EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Saved Miley Cyrus From Drugs Death' by Dishing Out 'Tough Love' to Her Former Wildchild Goddaughter
March 13 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Miley Cyrus credits her godmother Dolly Parton with guiding her through some of the darkest periods of her life, and insiders have now told RadarOnline.com the country music icon's tough-love approach may have saved the singer from a path that once appeared dangerously close to ending in tragedy.
Former wild-living Cyrus, 33, has long shared a close bond with Parton, 80, who became her godmother when Cyrus was growing up in the spotlight as the star of Hannah Montana.
Dolly Parton Is 'Always Great With the Advice' Advice
The relationship between the two singers has endured through Cyrus' transformation from Disney Channel child star to global pop performer, including periods when Cyrus openly experimented with drugs before eventually becoming sober in 2020.
Those close to the pair told us that straight-talking Parton's blunt advice and steady presence helped keep Cyrus grounded during years when the singer's lifestyle raised serious concern among those around her.
Cyrus herself has often spoken about the guidance she receives from the country legend.
She said, "Dolly is always great with advice. The thing with her is that I know whatever question I ask her, she is going to give me an honest answer; that's her way. Even if it means a bit of tough love."
Cyrus added: "She is one of the coolest people in the industry and has been for so many years."
Dolly Parton Helped Miley Cyrus Through Drug Struggles
According to sources familiar with the singer's past struggles, Parton's role as a mentor became particularly important during the years when Cyrus was navigating fame, personal upheaval, and drug use.
One insider said, "There was a period when Miley Cyrus was living extremely hard, and people around her genuinely feared the trajectory she was on. Looking back now, some believe it almost felt inevitable that she might overdose if something didn't change.
"That's why Dolly Parton's presence mattered so much. She was never judgmental, but she was honest and direct."
The source added: "She gave Miley the kind of tough love that only someone who truly cares can deliver."
"A lot of people close to Miley believe Dolly Parton's influence helped pull her back from a dangerous edge and ultimately saved her from what could have been a drug death."
'We Called Drugs, Vintage Clothes'
Cyrus has also spoken publicly about how Parton's personality and outlook shaped her own approach to life and mistakes.
She said: "One thing about her, though, is that she isn't afraid to laugh at herself, and that's something I think she has tried to instill in me."
Cyrus added: "Not everything has to be serious; it's OK to laugh at yourself."
In June 2025, Cyrus also revealed details about the extent of her drug use before she became sober, explaining how she once hid spending on drugs by telling her accountant she was purchasing vintage clothing.
She said: "We called (the drugs) 'vintage clothes' and every time (my accountant) saw me, she'd be like, 'Where's that, $15,000 original John Lennon T-shirt that you bought?'"
"It's like, 'Oh, it's upstairs.'" Cyrus joked, "So I bought a lot of vintage clothes that year."
Reflecting more seriously on that period of her life, Cyrus acknowledged the intensity of her past behavior and expressed gratitude that she made it through.
She said, "I would definitely not encourage anyone else to go this hard. But the fact that I got through it. I'm very glad I got to do it."
Parton has frequently described Cyrus as feeling like family to her, and the bond between the two singers deepened even further when they discovered through genealogy research that they are distant relatives.
Parton previously said about Cyrus: "I'm sure she'll get a kick out of that, but it doesn't surprise me because she does feel like family."
Cyrus has also spoken about Parton's influence during other difficult moments in her life, including after the California wildfires destroyed her home in 2018.
She said, "During the fires, when there was so much devastation and grief, in those moments, I always thought of Dolly Parton. Through her music and her gift for making people happy, she's always been medicinal in those times."