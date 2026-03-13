Billy Joel Health Crisis: Singer's Daughter Alexa Ray Reveals He's In Regular Physical Therapy After 'Scary' Brain Disorder Diagnosis 

"He was so excited when he first played Carnegie Hall in the '70s, so it's exciting for him to come back decades later and see amazing artists and his daughter pay tribute to him," Alexa Ray said before the event. "It's a full-circle moment."

Joel had been seen with a walking cane at a Four Seasons hotel in New York City before going to Carnegie Hall. Alexa Ray's latest update is more positive than the one she gave back in August 2025.

At the time, the songwriter, who called her father "incredibly resilient," told Fox News Digital, "Unfortunately, I didn't get this characteristic from him because I like to express how I'm feeling always. He doesn't whine, especially in his older age."

She added, "I don't know, maybe he did more when he was younger, and he put that angst into his music for sure, but he just doesn't complain."