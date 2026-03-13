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Home > Celebrity > Billy Joel

Billy Joel Health Crisis: Singer's Daughter Alexa Ray Reveals He's In Regular Physical Therapy After 'Scary' Brain Disorder Diagnosis 

Photo of Billy Joel, Alexa Ray Joel
Source: MEGA; alexaray/instagram

Billy Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray, offered up an update on her ailing dad.

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March 13 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Billy Joel is still battling it out and desperately trying to improve following his brain disorder diagnosis, hydrocephalus (NPH), RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The iconic singer's eldest daughter, Alexa Ray, revealed a key update, which was filled with hope and optimism for Joel's recovery.

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'He's Doing Great'

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Photo of Billy Joel
Source: MEGA

Joel revealed his brain disorder diagnosis in 2025.

"He's doing physical therapy regularly, and he's doing great,” Alexa Ray told the Hollywood Reporter, adding the Uptown Girl hitmaker has "lost weight as he's on his diet."

The 40-year-old noted, "I'm so proud of him. He's such a trooper, so resilient and committed to being healthy and proactive. He's a fighter. He's always been a fighter and talks in his documentary about how life's like a fight."

Joel's documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, debuted in 2025 on HBO.

As for Alexa Ray, on Thursday, March 12, she honored her father at Carnegie Hall's "The Music of Billy Joel," a touching tribute for the ailing entertainer.

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'Resilient' Billy Joel Trying to Recover

Photo of Billy Joel, Alexa Ray
Source: alexaray/instagram

Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray, gave a hopeful update, revealing her dad is 'doing great.'

"He was so excited when he first played Carnegie Hall in the '70s, so it's exciting for him to come back decades later and see amazing artists and his daughter pay tribute to him," Alexa Ray said before the event. "It's a full-circle moment."

Joel had been seen with a walking cane at a Four Seasons hotel in New York City before going to Carnegie Hall. Alexa Ray's latest update is more positive than the one she gave back in August 2025.

At the time, the songwriter, who called her father "incredibly resilient," told Fox News Digital, "Unfortunately, I didn't get this characteristic from him because I like to express how I'm feeling always. He doesn't whine, especially in his older age."

She added, "I don't know, maybe he did more when he was younger, and he put that angst into his music for sure, but he just doesn't complain."

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Photo of Billy Joel
Source: MEGA

The 'Uptown Girl' hitmaker was forced to cancel the rest of his 2025 tour dates to battle the disease.

In May of last year, the Grammy winner was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which affects his balance, vision, and hearing. He was then forced to cancel the rest of his 2025 tour dates, as well as some shows in 2026, to recover.

Despite Joel being spotted with a cane, at the time, Alexa Ray confirmed the disease had not impacted her father's sight or walking ability.

"It's funny because people were concerned about cognitive decline," she said in August. "I don't see any of that from him. I really, really don't."

While the Piano Man singer is eager to remain on the stage, medical experts have already advised against it.

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Photo of Billy Joel
Source: MEGA

Doctors have warned against Joel returning to the stage too soon.

"This is a disorder that requires a great deal of rest and rehab to overcome," Florida longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Joel, previously said. "Any kind of exertion could increase the pressure on the brain and thus could cause a potentially fatal stroke."

Dr. Mirkin also warned Joel could be making a big mistake if he doesn't take it easy.

"You can't rush this illness. You only want to return to your career once doctors clear you to do so; otherwise, you might end up in even worse straits than when you were first diagnosed," Dr. Mirkin said.

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