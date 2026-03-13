EXCLUSIVE: Why Suki Waterhouse is Being Hammered For Going Public With Daughter's Second Birthday Party

RadarOnline.com can reveal Suki Waterhouse has sparked a wave of criticism after publicly celebrating her daughter's second birthday online – with insiders saying the actress is being slammed as "precious" and even hypocritical for fiercely guarding the child's identity while sharing a glimpse of what critics describe as an extravagant birthday moment with fans. Waterhouse, 34, shared a rare social media post about the girl she shares with actor Robert Pattinson, 39, marking the child's second birthday with a photograph from an Elmo-themed party.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Suki Waterhouse sparked backlash after posting about her daughter’s birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple, who got engaged in December 2023 and welcomed their daughter privately in March 2024, have largely kept details about the girl out of the public eye, including her name. Waterhouse posted the black-and-white image to her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 9, showing herself crouching beside someone dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo beside a balloon arch decorated with Elmo faces and a sign dedicated to the child. Captioning the image shared online, Waterhouse wrote: "My princess is 2 she's the light of my life (Cupid heart emoji.)"

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Question Privacy Versus Public Posts

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA She shares the child with actor Robert Pattinson.

Article continues below advertisement

The post has now drawn attention as Waterhouse and Pattinson have repeatedly chosen to keep their daughter's identity out of the spotlight, rarely discussing her publicly despite their high-profile careers. A source familiar with the reaction online said the move has left some fans confused by what they see as mixed signals. They said: "Suki Waterhouse is suddenly being hammered online because people feel she cannot have it both ways, being extremely precious about protecting her daughter's privacy while also sharing glimpses of these lavish public celebrations. "A lot of fans are pointing out that she has kept the girl's name completely secret for two years, which is her right, but then she posts about the birthday in a way that feels very public and performative."

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Accuse Actress Of Mixed Messaging

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/instagram The actress shared a glimpse of the child’s second birthday online.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added: "That has led to accusations of hypocrisy, with critics saying she is fiercely guarding the child's identity but still happy to share moments that showcase the extravagance of the celebration." Another insider said the backlash reflects a broader tension between celebrity privacy and social media exposure. The insider said: "People are calling Suki Waterhouse 'precious' because she has been so careful about revealing even the smallest detail about the child, yet the moment she shares something like a birthday celebration, it immediately invites scrutiny. "The criticism is not necessarily about the party itself. It is more about the perception that she wants strict privacy when it suits her but is still willing to post about the child when the moment feels celebratory."

Article continues below advertisement

Couple Continues To Keep Daughter Out Of Spotlight

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Waterhouse and Pattinson welcomed their daughter in March 2024.