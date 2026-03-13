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Home > Entertainment > Suki Waterhouse
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EXCLUSIVE: Why Suki Waterhouse is Being Hammered For Going Public With Daughter's Second Birthday Party

Photo of Suki Waterhouse
Source: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse has faced backlash after sharing her daughter's birthday party.

March 13 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Suki Waterhouse has sparked a wave of criticism after publicly celebrating her daughter's second birthday online – with insiders saying the actress is being slammed as "precious" and even hypocritical for fiercely guarding the child's identity while sharing a glimpse of what critics describe as an extravagant birthday moment with fans.

Waterhouse, 34, shared a rare social media post about the girl she shares with actor Robert Pattinson, 39, marking the child's second birthday with a photograph from an Elmo-themed party.

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Photo of Suki Waterhouse
Source: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse sparked backlash after posting about her daughter’s birthday.

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The couple, who got engaged in December 2023 and welcomed their daughter privately in March 2024, have largely kept details about the girl out of the public eye, including her name.

Waterhouse posted the black-and-white image to her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 9, showing herself crouching beside someone dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo beside a balloon arch decorated with Elmo faces and a sign dedicated to the child.

Captioning the image shared online, Waterhouse wrote: "My princess is 2 she's the light of my life (Cupid heart emoji.)"

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Fans Question Privacy Versus Public Posts

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Photo of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
Source: MEGA

She shares the child with actor Robert Pattinson.

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The post has now drawn attention as Waterhouse and Pattinson have repeatedly chosen to keep their daughter's identity out of the spotlight, rarely discussing her publicly despite their high-profile careers.

A source familiar with the reaction online said the move has left some fans confused by what they see as mixed signals.

They said: "Suki Waterhouse is suddenly being hammered online because people feel she cannot have it both ways, being extremely precious about protecting her daughter's privacy while also sharing glimpses of these lavish public celebrations.

"A lot of fans are pointing out that she has kept the girl's name completely secret for two years, which is her right, but then she posts about the birthday in a way that feels very public and performative."

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Critics Accuse Actress Of Mixed Messaging

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Photo of Suki Waterhouse
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/instagram

The actress shared a glimpse of the child’s second birthday online.

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The source added: "That has led to accusations of hypocrisy, with critics saying she is fiercely guarding the child's identity but still happy to share moments that showcase the extravagance of the celebration."

Another insider said the backlash reflects a broader tension between celebrity privacy and social media exposure.

The insider said: "People are calling Suki Waterhouse 'precious' because she has been so careful about revealing even the smallest detail about the child, yet the moment she shares something like a birthday celebration, it immediately invites scrutiny.

"The criticism is not necessarily about the party itself. It is more about the perception that she wants strict privacy when it suits her but is still willing to post about the child when the moment feels celebratory."

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Couple Continues To Keep Daughter Out Of Spotlight

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Photo of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
Source: MEGA

Waterhouse and Pattinson welcomed their daughter in March 2024.

Waterhouse and Pattinson first revealed they were expecting their first child in November 2023, when Waterhouse announced the pregnancy during a live performance.

In the months that followed, the singer and actress appeared at several red-carpet events where she was photographed holding or cradling her baby bump.

Even though the couple welcomed their daughter in March 2024, Waterhouse only confirmed the birth publicly weeks later.

Since becoming parents, Waterhouse and Pattinson have spoken only briefly about their daughter. Pattinson, who is best known for starring in the Twilight franchise and The Batman, has similarly kept details about the child out of the public spotlight.

Waterhouse did discuss motherhood during an interview with Today as part of the program's 8 Before 8 video series in December 2024, describing a family routine she shares with Pattinson and their daughter.

She said: "We have a routine of putting her in the swimming pool and jumping in and out of the pool.

"That's just always the most fun. End of the day, 5pm, we all get in the pool and be silly. It's amazing."

A source close to the couple said the criticism reflects the pressures faced by celebrity parents navigating social media attention.

They said: "Suki has always tried to strike a balance between sharing pieces of her life and protecting her family.

"But moments like this show how quickly a simple post can turn into a bigger debate about privacy and what fans feel they are entitled to see."

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