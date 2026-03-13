Candace Owens Accused of 'Exploiting' Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Sharing Bloody Photos From Inside Vehicle Used to Rush Him to Hospital — 'She's Become Disgusting'
March 13 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
Candace Owens is being slammed after sharing what she claims are new photos and video with a different angle of Charlie Kirk's killing, more than six months after the conservative influencer was gunned down on a college campus in Utah, RadarOnline.com can report.
Owens has championed a number of conspiracy theories surrounding Kirk's assassination, including making outlandish accusations about his real relationship with his widow, Erika.
New Photos and Video of Kirk's Murder
On Thursday, Owens released graphic footage of Kirk's murder taken from a camera directly behind his head. She analyzed the footage frame by frame as if it were the Zapruder film, making Kirk's body shift and rock back and forth as a bullet took his life.
The 36-year-old also showed newly acquired photos of the inside of the SUV used to rush Kirk to the hospital, exposing a bloody seat and blood-spattered paper bag.
She further fueled her conspiracies by trying to link Kirk's murder to Jeffrey Epstein, and the s-- fiend's ties to Israel.
Anticipating the backlash, the 36-year-old tried to justify posting the video, tweeting: "I’m sorry guys, but I refuse to accept whatever matrix software update this is where a man is publicly assassinated and his legacy goes out to the highest bidder."
"I will not allow Charlie’s enemies to purchase him like there’s some afterlife slave market," she continued. "I reject this."
Owens Slammed for Sharing
Owens was right about the anger. One person shared her video on X, blasting: "Candace Owens today SHAMELESSLY engagement-farmed footage she’s been sitting on for nearly six months of Charlie Kirk’s assassination from behind." "There was no reason for her to show it today that she couldn’t have shown it at any point over the past six months – other than that she knows people are getting bored of her show going nowhere and wanted to pull them back in by exploiting Kirk’s death once again."
'Utterly Shameless'
In the comments, other critics agreed.
"She keeps prodding and prodding Erika with the most vile accusations, but this...this is beyond the pale," one person raged. "To show Erika’s husband being murdered over and over again. She did this not only for clicks and engagement, but as another stab at Erika. How utterly cruel and vindictive."
Another person added: "This woman is utterly shameless—no boundaries, no care for anyone but herself. She makes me physically sick."
While a third lampooned: "You’re one step away from claiming the moon landing was faked to hide the fact that Epstein is still alive on Mars."
Owens vs. Erika
Owens has come down hard on Erika since her husband's murder, accusing her of using the tragedy for her own financial and power gains.
But it's the conspiracy theorist podcaster that seems to be basking in the attention, and doubled down on her attacks on Erika in her "investigative series" on the Turning Point USA CEO, Bride of Charlie, which calls out the 37-year-old's behavior following her husband's assassination and puts the spotlight on her meteoric rise.
In the first episode of the YouTube series, Owens accused: "There is a very strange thing happening right now where a young woman with absolutely zero professional qualifications has been inserted at the top of a charity organization (Turning Point USA) that pulled in over a quarter billion dollars last year."
She added: "What alarms me so much about Erika isn't so much that she lies, which we will prove to you over and over again; it's also the fact that I don't know if she's aware that she's lying."