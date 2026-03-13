Candace Owens Accused of 'Exploiting' Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Sharing Bloody Photos From Inside Vehicle Used to Rush Him to Hospital — 'She's Become Disgusting'

Owens has come down hard on Erika since her husband's murder, accusing her of using the tragedy for her own financial and power gains.

But it's the conspiracy theorist podcaster that seems to be basking in the attention, and doubled down on her attacks on Erika in her "investigative series" on the Turning Point USA CEO, Bride of Charlie, which calls out the 37-year-old's behavior following her husband's assassination and puts the spotlight on her meteoric rise.

In the first episode of the YouTube series, Owens accused: "There is a very strange thing happening right now where a young woman with absolutely zero professional qualifications has been inserted at the top of a charity organization (Turning Point USA) that pulled in over a quarter billion dollars last year."

She added: "What alarms me so much about Erika isn't so much that she lies, which we will prove to you over and over again; it's also the fact that I don't know if she's aware that she's lying."