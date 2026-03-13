Crisis Management in Business: 4 Strategies To Prepare for the Unexpected

When a crisis hits, the first thing to do is act fast. Assess the situation, gather your crisis team, and decide on the next steps. Delays can make the problem worse, so it’s important to get ahead of it. Quick decisions and clear priorities can stop a crisis from spiraling out of control.

"Whatever the crisis, the media and the public want to know what happened. Your customers will want to know why it happened and how it can be fixed, including any possible compensation for damages or inconveniences they might have suffered," said Marc Davis, author of “Dirty Money.”

Start with the facts. Get a clear understanding of what went wrong and take immediate steps to contain the damage. Keep your team aligned and prioritize fixing the issue while ensuring everyone knows their role.

Address Public Concerns

Silence isn’t an option in a crisis. Addressing public concerns early helps you control the narrative and avoid misinformation. Be open about what happened, what you’re doing to fix it, and how you’ll make it right. Transparency shows that you care and are committed to solving the issue.

“People want honesty during times of chaos,” emphasized Terry Davison, CEO of Juvonno, a company known for its clinic management software. "No matter what the issue is, acknowledging the problem builds credibility and keeps your audience informed."

You can issue an initial statement through your website, social media, or email to let people know you’re aware of the situation and taking action. Keep your message clear and to the point, avoiding unnecessary details. As the crisis develops, provide regular updates to keep everyone informed. Just be sure to keep your messages genuine; this builds trust and reassures your audience that you’re handling things responsibly.

Handle Media Effectively

Dealing with the media during a crisis requires clarity and confidence. Journalists will likely seek answers quickly, so it’s important to have a spokesperson ready to address their questions. A calm, composed response can help control the narrative and minimize unnecessary speculation.

“Media coverage can either calm or escalate a crisis. How you engage with reporters sets the tone for how your business is perceived,” explained Justin Soleimani, Co-Founder of Tumble, a company that specializes in washable rugs. Make sure your spokesperson knows what to say and what to avoid. If you don’t have all the answers, be upfront and commit to providing updates as new information comes in.

Focus on Legal and Compliance Issues

When a crisis hits, there’s often a legal side to contend with involving contracts, regulations, or even liability concerns. If these aren’t handled quickly, the situation can worsen through fines, lawsuits, or damages that are harder to repair.

“Addressing legal and compliance issues early can stop a small problem from turning into a much bigger one,” pointed out Daley Meistrell, Head of Ecommerce at Dose, a company that offers a cholesterol supplement.*

Get your legal team involved right away. Review any contracts, agreements, or policies related to the crisis, like terms of service, warranties, or partnership agreements. Document every step you take to show accountability and ensure your actions are within legal bounds.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Support Your Customers

In any crisis, your customers are likely feeling confused, frustrated, or even let down. Addressing their concerns directly can make a huge difference in how they view your business going forward. Let them know you’re there to help and ready to make things right. “Customers want to feel heard and valued, especially during tough times,” shared Tyler Zanini, Founder of Memoryboard, a company known for its dementia reminder board.

Provide clear contact points, like a dedicated support email or hotline, to make it easy for them to reach you. Depending on the situation, offer practical solutions, such as refunds, replacements, or personalized follow-ups. The goal is to show that you’re listening and committed to resolving their concerns.

Launch a Positive Campaign

Once the dust settles, it’s time to focus on the future. A thoughtful campaign can remind customers of your values and highlight the positive steps you’ve taken to improve. Think of it as your chance to show people you’re learning and growing from the situation.

“A strategic campaign can help rebuild confidence,” shared Brianna Bitton, Co-Founder of O Positiv, a company that specializes in women's vitamins. “It’s not about covering up what happened but showing your customers how you’re moving forward and why they can count on you.”

Keep your messaging real and straightforward. Share what you’ve changed, how it benefits your audience, and what they can expect from you moving forward. Use social media, a heartfelt video, or community involvement to show that your actions speak louder than words.