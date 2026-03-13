Crisis Management in Business: 4 Strategies To Prepare for the Unexpected
March 13 2026, Updated 2:27 p.m. ET
No one likes to think about worst-case scenarios, but being caught off guard in business can be costly.
"From supply chain disruptions to PR nightmares, unexpected challenges happen, and how you handle them makes all the difference," suggested Jennifer Sprague, CMO of Hammitt, a company known for its shoulder bag collection. “With the right strategies, you can weather the storm and come out stronger.”
Interested in discovering more? This article has you covered. Read on to uncover four practical ways to prepare your business for the unexpected.
What Is Crisis Management?
Crisis management is how companies handle unexpected problems that could hurt their reputation, operations, or bottom line. It’s all about having a plan in place to respond quickly and effectively when things don’t go as expected. After all, things rarely go as planned.
"Crisis management has its roots in industries like public relations and risk management, where early planning and quick action have always been key," explained Erin Banta, Co-Founder and CEO of Pepper Home, a company that offers custom Roman shades. "Over time, businesses in every field have realized the value of being ready for the unexpected."
Without a mindful approach to crisis management, small problems can spiral out of control. Customers lose trust, employees feel uncertain, and the damage to your business can take years to fix. A clear plan keeps chaos at bay and helps your company bounce back better prepared.
How Can You Prepare for the Unexpected?
Ready to safeguard your business from the unexpected? Consider these four strategies to navigate challenges and stay ahead of potential crises.
Build a Crisis Management Team
When a crisis hits, having the right people in place makes all the difference. A crisis management team is your go-to group for quick decisions and clear strategies. This team should represent key areas of your business — like operations, HR, and PR — so you’re ready to tackle any issue from all angles.
“Having a dedicated team means decisions get made faster and more precisely,” noted Max Baecker, President of American Hartford Gold, a company that specializes in gold IRA investments. “When everyone knows their role, it’s easier to act instead of react.”
Start by choosing team members with the experience and skills to handle high-pressure situations. Assign clear roles, like who communicates with the media or oversees internal updates, and meet regularly to keep everyone prepared.
Conduct Risk Assessments
Every business has risks, like data breaches, supply chain hiccups, or unexpected customer issues. Risk assessment identifies those risks and ranks them by their likelihood and impact. Knowing what to prepare for is half the battle.
“In today's environment, the way we conduct business has introduced a far greater field of risk, but it's also brought more options. If you know your key risks, you can create a solid strategy that will keep you in business and out of long-term recovery," said Kathi Laughman, Founder and President of The Mackenzie Circle LLC.
To get started, map out potential risks and involve your team for fresh perspectives. Once you’ve identified the biggest threats, prioritize solutions, such as upgrading security, diversifying suppliers, or training employees to handle issues confidently. Make risk assessments a regular check-in, not a one-time task.
Create a Communication Plan
Clear communication is everything during a crisis. A communication plan outlines who talks to whom, when, and how. It ensures your team, customers, and stakeholders all get the right information at the right time, keeping confusion and rumors to a minimum.
“People want transparency during tough times. A strong communication plan builds trust and keeps everyone on the same page,” explained Emily Greenfield, Director of Ecommerce at Mac Duggal, a company that offers formal wedding guest dresses.
Begin by designating a spokesperson for external messaging and a point person for internal updates. Draft templates for common scenarios to save time when things get hectic. Keep your messaging honest and consistent, whether it’s a public statement or a team update.
Run Crisis Simulations
A plan on paper is useful, but how does it work in real life? Crisis simulations are practice runs for potential scenarios so your team knows what to do when it counts. They help identify weak spots in your plan and build confidence in handling high-pressure situations.
“Simulations keep your team on their toes and prepared for challenges,” pointed out Titania Jordan, CMO of Bark Technologies, a company known for its safer kids smart watch, the Bark Watch. “They give employees a chance to practice real-world scenarios in a low-pressure setting, so when something does happen, they know what to do.”
Set up a realistic scenario based on your most likely risks, and involve everyone who would play a role in a real crisis. Afterward, review what went well and what didn’t. Use those insights to adjust your plan so your team is ready for the unexpected.
What Should You Do If a Crisis Occurs?
Preparation for the unexpected and building a strong foundation are key, but what happens when a crisis hits? Acting fast and staying focused is key. Here are steps to help your business navigate tough situations and come out stronger on the other side.
Take Immediate Action
When a crisis hits, the first thing to do is act fast. Assess the situation, gather your crisis team, and decide on the next steps. Delays can make the problem worse, so it’s important to get ahead of it. Quick decisions and clear priorities can stop a crisis from spiraling out of control.
"Whatever the crisis, the media and the public want to know what happened. Your customers will want to know why it happened and how it can be fixed, including any possible compensation for damages or inconveniences they might have suffered," said Marc Davis, author of “Dirty Money.”
Start with the facts. Get a clear understanding of what went wrong and take immediate steps to contain the damage. Keep your team aligned and prioritize fixing the issue while ensuring everyone knows their role.
Address Public Concerns
Silence isn’t an option in a crisis. Addressing public concerns early helps you control the narrative and avoid misinformation. Be open about what happened, what you’re doing to fix it, and how you’ll make it right. Transparency shows that you care and are committed to solving the issue.
“People want honesty during times of chaos,” emphasized Terry Davison, CEO of Juvonno, a company known for its clinic management software. "No matter what the issue is, acknowledging the problem builds credibility and keeps your audience informed."
You can issue an initial statement through your website, social media, or email to let people know you’re aware of the situation and taking action. Keep your message clear and to the point, avoiding unnecessary details. As the crisis develops, provide regular updates to keep everyone informed. Just be sure to keep your messages genuine; this builds trust and reassures your audience that you’re handling things responsibly.
Handle Media Effectively
Dealing with the media during a crisis requires clarity and confidence. Journalists will likely seek answers quickly, so it’s important to have a spokesperson ready to address their questions. A calm, composed response can help control the narrative and minimize unnecessary speculation.
“Media coverage can either calm or escalate a crisis. How you engage with reporters sets the tone for how your business is perceived,” explained Justin Soleimani, Co-Founder of Tumble, a company that specializes in washable rugs. Make sure your spokesperson knows what to say and what to avoid. If you don’t have all the answers, be upfront and commit to providing updates as new information comes in.
Focus on Legal and Compliance Issues
When a crisis hits, there’s often a legal side to contend with involving contracts, regulations, or even liability concerns. If these aren’t handled quickly, the situation can worsen through fines, lawsuits, or damages that are harder to repair.
“Addressing legal and compliance issues early can stop a small problem from turning into a much bigger one,” pointed out Daley Meistrell, Head of Ecommerce at Dose, a company that offers a cholesterol supplement.*
Get your legal team involved right away. Review any contracts, agreements, or policies related to the crisis, like terms of service, warranties, or partnership agreements. Document every step you take to show accountability and ensure your actions are within legal bounds.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Support Your Customers
In any crisis, your customers are likely feeling confused, frustrated, or even let down. Addressing their concerns directly can make a huge difference in how they view your business going forward. Let them know you’re there to help and ready to make things right. “Customers want to feel heard and valued, especially during tough times,” shared Tyler Zanini, Founder of Memoryboard, a company known for its dementia reminder board.
Provide clear contact points, like a dedicated support email or hotline, to make it easy for them to reach you. Depending on the situation, offer practical solutions, such as refunds, replacements, or personalized follow-ups. The goal is to show that you’re listening and committed to resolving their concerns.
Launch a Positive Campaign
Once the dust settles, it’s time to focus on the future. A thoughtful campaign can remind customers of your values and highlight the positive steps you’ve taken to improve. Think of it as your chance to show people you’re learning and growing from the situation.
“A strategic campaign can help rebuild confidence,” shared Brianna Bitton, Co-Founder of O Positiv, a company that specializes in women's vitamins. “It’s not about covering up what happened but showing your customers how you’re moving forward and why they can count on you.”
Keep your messaging real and straightforward. Share what you’ve changed, how it benefits your audience, and what they can expect from you moving forward. Use social media, a heartfelt video, or community involvement to show that your actions speak louder than words.
Ready to Take Control?
Crisis will come and go, but how you prepare and respond defines your business’s future. Take these steps seriously, involve your team, and stay proactive. Ultimately, the best way to weather any storm is to face it head-on with clarity and confidence.
Investing involves risk and your investment may lose value. Past performance gives no indication of future results. These statements do not constitute and cannot replace investment advice. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.