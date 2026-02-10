EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel's 'Killer' Comeback Plans — Crocked Rocker Has Loved Ones Fearing His Stage Return is Coming Too Soon After Brain Crisis
Feb. 10 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Piano Man Billy Joel's stunning return to the stage recently drew standing ovations – but insiders fear a full-on comeback while battling a potentially deadly brain disorder could be deadly. "Billy was uplifted by the performance in Florida," a source said. "But people around him are terrified that if he rushes his return, it could kill him."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Only the Good Die Young legend shocked the world last May when he announced he was suffering from normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH, which is a life-threatening buildup of fluid on the brain.
Health Risks Shadow Surprise Performance
"This is a disorder that requires a great deal of rest and rehab to overcome," said Florida longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the singer. "Any kind of exertion could increase the pressure on the brain and thus could cause a potentially fatal stroke."
The 76-year-old entertainer delighted the crowd in January when he joined the tribute band Turnstiles, named after his 1976 album, to play two of his hits, We Didn't Start the Fire and Big Shot.
His wife, Alexis Roderick, and their daughters, Della, 10, and Remy, 8, danced and sang along.
Doctors Warn Against Rushing Comeback
Sources said the frail singer was immediately caught up in the applause and started talking about a full-time return to performing, but Dr. Mirkin warned Joel could be making a fatal mistake.
"The last thing you want to be doing when you have his condition is traveling and exerting yourself – which is exactly what he did," he told RadarOnline.com.
"You can't rush this illness. You only want to return to your career once doctors clear you to do so, otherwise you might end up in even worse straits than when you were first diagnosed."