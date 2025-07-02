Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Full Truth Behind How Miley Cyrus Lied to Her Accountant to Hide Rampant Drug Abuse

Miley Cyrus knew how to hide things.

July 2 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Miley Cyrus lied to her accountant a decade ago to hide the amount of money she was spending on drugs during her party-hearty heyday – and RadarOnline.com has the full story of her deceptions.

The Grammy winner has confessed drugs were her "biggest cost" while recording her 2015 psychedelic pop album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

"We called them vintage clothes," admitted Cyrus, 32. "And every time (my accountant) saw me, she'd be like, 'Where's that, like, $15,000 original John Lennon T-shirt that you bought?' It's like, 'Oh, it's upstairs.'"

Web Of Lies

The Flowers singer added she would further fib and say nonexistent garments were being stored away because they were "really delicate" and she wanted to "protect" them.

"So I bought a lot of vintage clothes that year," the reformed troublemaker joked.

But the Wrecking Ball singer added: "I'm so glad I survived that time in my life.

"I would definitely not encourage anyone else to go this hard, but the fact that I got through it, I'm very glad I got to do it."

Cyrus has been outspoken in the past about her substance use.

In 2013, she said: "Hollywood is a coke town, but weed is so much better. And molly, too.

"Those are happy drugs – social drugs. They make you want to be with friends. You're out in the open. You're not in a bathroom."

The former Hannah Montana kid star bragged about ditching booze and drugs in 2017 after getting back together with now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

"I haven't smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I've ever [gone without it]. I'm not doing drugs, I'm not drinking, I'm completely clean right now," she added.

But the Something Beautiful singer confided she had a setback during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2020, she said: "I fell off, and I realized that I now am back on sobriety – two weeks sober."

Cyrus claimed: "It's pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it's like the day I don't want to f------ do it anymore, I don't... I'm just very disciplined."

