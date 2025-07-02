EXCLUSIVE: Full Truth Behind How Miley Cyrus Lied to Her Accountant to Hide Rampant Drug Abuse

Miley Cyrus lied to her accountant a decade ago to hide the amount of money she was spending on drugs during her party-hearty heyday – and RadarOnline.com has the full story of her deceptions.

The Grammy winner has confessed drugs were her "biggest cost" while recording her 2015 psychedelic pop album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

"We called them vintage clothes," admitted Cyrus, 32. "And every time (my accountant) saw me, she'd be like, 'Where's that, like, $15,000 original John Lennon T-shirt that you bought?' It's like, 'Oh, it's upstairs.'"