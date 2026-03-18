Colorado Police Searching for School Secretary, 34, Accused of 'Sexually Abusing' Student, 13, For Months — After Being Turned in By Her Own Husband

A Colorado middle school secretary is on the run after authorities say she sexually abused a 13-year-old student for months, RadarOnline.com can report. Brenda Meza has been missing since she reportedly confessed to cops that she had groomed the eighth grader, before having s-- with him multiple times.

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Her Husband Tipped Off Cops

Source: MEGA The former school secretary has not been seen since police went to arrest her.

Meza worked at Franklin Middle School in Greeley, Colo., as the school's secretary. The 34-year-old also served as an occasional substitute teacher and coached the cross-country team. Authorities received an anonymous tip in early February alerting them to Meza's alleged abuse. After school officials confronted her, she went home and confessed to her husband that she "got high" and had creepy interactions with the teen, according to the arrest affidavit. Her husband called the cops, and she admitted to having s-- with the boy in the back seat of her car. Meza was soon fired and allegedly took off on her own. According to Greeley police, "Attempts to contact Meza have been unsuccessful," and she is "currently wanted on several Felony charges."

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Meza 'Deleted Nude Photos'

Source: franklin middle school/facebook Meza is accused of grooming an 13-year-old boy at Franklin Middle School in Greeley, Colo.

According to police, the sick tryst began after the boy found her Instagram during Thanksgiving break. That led to twisted back-and-forth of text messages, including "lewd pics" the teen reportedly sent her. Meza later said she had deleted approximately four nudes from her phone because she didn’t want her husband to see them. The situation escalated in January, when Meza allegedly bought booze and edibles for the pair to indulge in during a meetup in a Walmart parking lot. According to the affidavit, it was there that Meza and the boy first began to "kiss and touch each other," before moving to the back seat of her car. They reportedly had sexual intercourse at least two other times at a nearby park.

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Police Found Photos of Teen Drinking Alcohol

Source: mega She allegedly had sex with him in a Walmart parking lot.

While she may have deleted any lewd snaps of the boy, police were able to pull up photos of the two together at school and inside the car, where the student was seen drinking alcohol and smoking pot. Meza also reportedly said she would feel "jealous" if she saw the boy talking with other girls, but knew she needed to keep their relationship "a secret." After cops initially contacted her for questioning, Meza texted her underage partner and urged him to "delete my number." Just a few hours later, the student sent her a message through Instagram saying he felt guilty and "their [sic] gonna have to talk to me and my mom" – to which Meza responded, "I know. I'm sorry."

Principal's Message to Parents

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Source: UNSPLASH Meza reportedly deleted explicit photos of the boy from her phone.