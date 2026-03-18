Colorado Police Searching for School Secretary, 34, Accused of 'Sexually Abusing' Student, 13, For Months — After Being Turned in By Her Own Husband
March 18 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET
A Colorado middle school secretary is on the run after authorities say she sexually abused a 13-year-old student for months, RadarOnline.com can report.
Brenda Meza has been missing since she reportedly confessed to cops that she had groomed the eighth grader, before having s-- with him multiple times.
Her Husband Tipped Off Cops
Meza worked at Franklin Middle School in Greeley, Colo., as the school's secretary. The 34-year-old also served as an occasional substitute teacher and coached the cross-country team.
Authorities received an anonymous tip in early February alerting them to Meza's alleged abuse. After school officials confronted her, she went home and confessed to her husband that she "got high" and had creepy interactions with the teen, according to the arrest affidavit.
Her husband called the cops, and she admitted to having s-- with the boy in the back seat of her car.
Meza was soon fired and allegedly took off on her own. According to Greeley police, "Attempts to contact Meza have been unsuccessful," and she is "currently wanted on several Felony charges."
Meza 'Deleted Nude Photos'
According to police, the sick tryst began after the boy found her Instagram during Thanksgiving break. That led to twisted back-and-forth of text messages, including "lewd pics" the teen reportedly sent her. Meza later said she had deleted approximately four nudes from her phone because she didn’t want her husband to see them.
The situation escalated in January, when Meza allegedly bought booze and edibles for the pair to indulge in during a meetup in a Walmart parking lot.
According to the affidavit, it was there that Meza and the boy first began to "kiss and touch each other," before moving to the back seat of her car.
They reportedly had sexual intercourse at least two other times at a nearby park.
Police Found Photos of Teen Drinking Alcohol
While she may have deleted any lewd snaps of the boy, police were able to pull up photos of the two together at school and inside the car, where the student was seen drinking alcohol and smoking pot.
Meza also reportedly said she would feel "jealous" if she saw the boy talking with other girls, but knew she needed to keep their relationship "a secret."
After cops initially contacted her for questioning, Meza texted her underage partner and urged him to "delete my number."
Just a few hours later, the student sent her a message through Instagram saying he felt guilty and "their [sic] gonna have to talk to me and my mom" – to which Meza responded, "I know. I'm sorry."
Principal's Message to Parents
Police continue the hunt for Meza and confess they still do not know where she could be.
Dr. Suzette Luster, the principal at Franklin Middle School, sent a letter home to parents informing them of the situation.
"Student safety and security is always our first priority," reads the note to parents. "We are very sorry if these allegations have negatively impacted our school, staff and students. If your student needs extra support during this time, please reach out to our counseling office."