EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio Marriage Rumors Explode After A-Lister Made MASSIVE New 'Coded' Relationship Move at Oscars
March 18 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio has sparked fresh marriage speculation after making what insiders have told RadarOnline.com was a "coded" relationship move at the Oscars – by choosing his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti as his date instead of his longtime companion for major events, his mother Irmelin Indenbirken.
DiCaprio, 51, attended the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Ceretti, 27, for the first time in their three-year relationship, marking a notable shift for the actor, who traditionally brings Indenbirken, 83, to high-profile ceremonies.
Not 'Business as Usual' for Leonardo DiCaprio
Indenbirken had accompanied him to both the Golden Globes and BAFTAs earlier this year, making Ceretti's presence at Hollywood's biggest night particularly striking. While the couple remained characteristically private – walking the red carpet separately but sitting together inside – the decision has been widely interpreted as a significant step in their relationship.
An entertainment insider said, "By the time Leonardo made his way inside the theater, there was already a clear shift in how people were reading the situation. "It didn't feel like business as usual with him keeping his private life at arm's length – there was a noticeable change in tone and intent.
"He has spent years carefully separating his relationships from his public image, rarely allowing them to take center stage at events like this, so the decision to have Vittoria there in the Oscars environment felt very considered rather than casual."
Marriage in the Near Future?
"There was a growing feeling among guests and industry figures alike that this wasn't just another quiet appearance together," the insider continued. "It seemed more purposeful, almost like he was signaling something more serious, and that gave the moment a significance that people aren't accustomed to seeing from him."
Another source said the move was being read as a clear signal of commitment.
The insider added, "For a long time, Leonardo's pattern has been very consistent – these kinds of major, career-defining nights were always shared with his mother, which made her presence feel almost symbolic. So the fact he chose to bring Vittoria instead hasn't gone unnoticed and is being interpreted as a meaningful change in direction for him, which could end in marriage.
"On the surface, it might seem like a minor switch in who accompanies him, but within the context of his history, it carries a lot of weight. In Hollywood, gestures like that are read closely, and this one is being taken as a clear indication that Leo is reassessing his priorities and allowing this relationship to take on a much more central role in his life."
Rare Public Moments With Past Partners
DiCaprio and Ceretti have previously attended major events together, including the 2025 Met Gala, though they avoided appearing publicly as a couple on the red carpet. The actor has rarely brought romantic partners to the Oscars, with past appearances including Camilla Morrone in 2015 and Gisele Bündchen in 2005. Even then, such moments were infrequent, reinforcing how unusual Ceretti's presence was at the Oscars.
DiCaprio has long been the subject of awards-show jokes about his relationships, including a remark from presenter Nikki Glaser at the Golden Globes earlier this year.
She told him from the stage, "What a career you've had. Countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30."
Leonardo DiCaprio's Search for Privacy Explained
Ceretti has spoken about the pressures of being linked to a high-profile partner.
In an interview with Vogue France, she said: "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' – or 'boyfriend of' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex."
In a separate interview with Time, DiCaprio explained his privacy preference.
He said, "I was like, OK, how do I have a long career? Because I love what I do, and I feel like the best way to have a long career is to get out of people's face."
DiCaprio added, "I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can."
Another insider said, "For those paying close attention to Leonardo and Vittoria throughout the Oscars, there was a clear sense that this wasn't just another low-key appearance together. Every detail – from the decision to bring her as his official guest, to their positioning inside the venue, to the ease and confidence he showed with her by his side – all seemed to signal something had shifted."
"It wasn't just one moment that stood out, but the overall picture of the night that people were reacting to," the source added. "Taken together, it gave the impression that the relationship has moved beyond its more private phase and is now entering a much more serious, established stage."