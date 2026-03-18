EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio Marriage Rumors Explode After A-Lister Made MASSIVE New 'Coded' Relationship Move at Oscars

Ceretti has spoken about the pressures of being linked to a high-profile partner.

In an interview with Vogue France, she said: "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' – or 'boyfriend of' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex."

In a separate interview with Time, DiCaprio explained his privacy preference.

He said, "I was like, OK, how do I have a long career? Because I love what I do, and I feel like the best way to have a long career is to get out of people's face."

DiCaprio added, "I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can."

Another insider said, "For those paying close attention to Leonardo and Vittoria throughout the Oscars, there was a clear sense that this wasn't just another low-key appearance together. Every detail – from the decision to bring her as his official guest, to their positioning inside the venue, to the ease and confidence he showed with her by his side – all seemed to signal something had shifted."

"It wasn't just one moment that stood out, but the overall picture of the night that people were reacting to," the source added. "Taken together, it gave the impression that the relationship has moved beyond its more private phase and is now entering a much more serious, established stage."