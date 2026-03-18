Disgraced New York Teacher, 66, Nicknamed 'Major Hands' Accused of Turning Upstate Home into Brothel for 'Prostitution Parties'

Simpson, who was nicknamed "Major Hands," is accused of using his home as a "location where commercial s-- workers met with customers and engaged in commercial s-- transactions between 2021 and 2025, according to prosecutors.

The disgraced teacher is said to have promoted the alleged raunchy parties via email, and made sure to inform his clients how many women would be in attendance, as well as detailed the "terms," which included everything from parking spots to the cover charge.

The emails even "directed customers to negotiate 'donations' for services directly with the 'dancers.'"

Simpson was arrested earlier this month after a "lengthy investigation," according to the Macedon Police Department. The case was then handed over to Homeland Security, "when it was determined that a federal statute was allegedly violated."