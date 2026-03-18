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Disgraced New York Teacher, 66, Nicknamed 'Major Hands' Accused of Turning Upstate Home into Brothel for 'Prostitution Parties'

Eric Simpson is being accused of holding raunchy parties at his residence.
Source: jackiegldn studio/Unsplash

Eric Simpson is being accused of holding raunchy parties at his residence.

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March 18 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Former public school teacher Eric Simpson has been accused of hosting "prostitution parties" at his luxurious upstate New York home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the 66-year-old has been charged with use of interstate facilities to promote, manage, establish, carry on, and facilitate a prostitution enterprise.

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Eric Simpson, AKA, 'Major Hands'

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Photo of Eric Simpson
Source: Linkedin

Eric Simpson is accused of turning his home into a brothel.

Simpson, who was nicknamed "Major Hands," is accused of using his home as a "location where commercial s-- workers met with customers and engaged in commercial s-- transactions between 2021 and 2025, according to prosecutors.

The disgraced teacher is said to have promoted the alleged raunchy parties via email, and made sure to inform his clients how many women would be in attendance, as well as detailed the "terms," which included everything from parking spots to the cover charge.

The emails even "directed customers to negotiate 'donations' for services directly with the 'dancers.'"

Simpson was arrested earlier this month after a "lengthy investigation," according to the Macedon Police Department. The case was then handed over to Homeland Security, "when it was determined that a federal statute was allegedly violated."

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The former teacher is said to have had 'prostitution parties' in his residence.
Source: marcel strauss/unsplash

The former teacher is said to have had 'prostitution parties' in his residence.

Simpson, who has pleaded not guilty, now faces five years behind bars if found guilty. It's a long way down from when Simpson started, as he taught in the Gananda Central School District during the same period as his alleged crimes. Before working as a middle school computer science teacher, Simpson was a substitute teacher.

After working for the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District as a technology teacher, Simpson then resigned in January 2026, according to reports.

It's just the latest in the string of teachers behaving badly, which includes a high school teacher in Spokane, Washington, who had a sexual relationship with her underage student.

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Teachers Behaving Badly: McKenna Kindred

McKenna Kindred is another teacher who was caught behaving badly with an underage student (not pictured).
Source: FACEBOOK

McKenna Kindred is another teacher who was caught behaving badly with an underage student (not pictured).

McKenna Kindred is accused of inviting the teen over to her house while her lawyer husband was away on a hunting trip.

The married teacher, now 27, is said to have flirted with the then 17-year-old for months before sleeping with him in November 2022. After repeated advances, the teen admitted he visited Kindred at her home, as the pair eventually made out while watching a movie.

Things then escalated hours later, as Kindred and the teen engaged in a s-- session until around 10 p.m. However, the teen's phone was hacked by a friend, and photos and explicit text messages between the Kindred and the boy were sent to the police.

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'I Am Truly Sorry for My Actions'

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Despite confessing to the sleeping with the student, the now 27-year-old avoided prison time.
Source: FACEBOOK

Despite confessing to sleeping with the student, the now 27-year-old avoided prison time.

In one text message, Kindred indicated the relationship may also have occurred in the classroom, as she texted, "I was sad when you had to leave my room. She also appeared jealous of other female students talking to the teen.

"When other girls talk about you in my class I could feel myself getting mad," she told the student at the time.

Kindred was arrested and confessed to first-degree sexual misconduct in March 2024. While she avoided jail time, Kindred was ordered to serve two years of probation, pay $700 in fines, and also register as a s-- offender for 10 years.

"I am truly sorry for my actions," Kindred said at the sentencing hearing. "I know that this past year has been enormously stressful for all involved. As a result of my actions, I've lost my career, valuable friendships, freedoms, and have let down countless people who placed their trust in me."

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