Disgraced Married Teacher, 25, Sent Student, 17, Disturbing Messages Before Hours-long Sex Marathon — While Her Lawyer Husband Was on Hunting Trip

Shocking and graphic text messages between a high school teacher in Spokane, Washington, and her underage student paint a perverted picture of their sexual relationship, RadarOnline.com can report. McKenna Kindred eventually invited the teen over to her house, where the two indulged in s-- for hours, all while her lawyer husband was away on a hunting trip.

Wild Sex Marathon

Source: KXLY/ Youtube McKenna Kindred entered into her affair after months of flirting with the teen in 2022.

Kindred, who is now 27, flirted with the then 17-year-old for months before sleeping with him in November 2022. After repeated advances, the teen eventually confessed he arrived at his teacher's home sometime between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Shortly after his arrival, the two started making out while watching a movie on the couch. As the kissing quickly escalated, the teen said they moved into Kindred's bedroom, where they engaged in a wild s-- session until around 10 p.m. Spent from their sexual escapades, the pair "hung out" back in the living room before taking a shower. The boy finally left the house around 11:30 p.m.

Explicit Messages Between the Two

Source: facebook Kindred and the boy exchanged graphic messages to each other.

After rumors of a hookup flooded their Central Valley High School, a friend of the teen hacked his phone and sent photos of explicit text messages between the two to cops. In one message, the teen teased, "Mom glad I can satisfy you." Kindred reportedly liked the message, and the student then asked: "Did you f--- yourself with a toy while you thought about me? "I did," she replied, "with the d----." "U should have video it and save it," the teen responded, to which Kindred joked, "Hm next time I need to relearn Snapchat haha."

Flirty Text Messages Continued

Source: facebook Her lawyer husband has stood by her side.

Other texts indicated the relationship continued in the classroom, with Kindred confessing, "I was sad when you had to leave my room," and revealing her jealousy by admitting, "When other girls talk about you in my class I could feel myself getting mad." Some notes said, "We almost got caught," and "I really like being touched by you." Kindred was arrested and confessed to first-degree sexual misconduct in March 2024. She avoided jail time, but was ordered to serve two years of probation, pay $700 in fines, and register as a s-- offender for 10 years.

Kindred Cried and Begged for Forgiveness

Source: facebook They have since moved to Idaho.