Inside Meghan Markle's Aussie 'Wellness Retreat' From Hell — Organizer's Business Collapses, Hotel's Broken Amenities and 'Poo Balls' Washing Ashore

The "Her Best Life Retreat," featuring an appearance by Markle, was announced on March 10, but the promises made might not be coming to fruition.

It's set at the InterContinental Coogee Beach in Sydney, and participants were told they'd be getting "relaxed time by the pool overlooking Coogee Beach."

However, that location isn't even open yet. It's currently closed and hasn't opened since the hotel began a major overhaul following its rebranding from the former Crowne Plaza Coogee Beach in December 2025.

The hotel's homepage has an announcement at the top that the "Leisure deck featuring the ocean-facing infinity edge swimming pool, poolside bar, outdoor event terrace, Eliva Spa and Club InterContinental" isn't scheduled to open until sometime in April, making it unclear if the space will even be available when guests arrive for the pricey weekend.