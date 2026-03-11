'This is So Desperate!' Meghan Markle Brutally Mocked for Headlining $1,900 'Girls' Weekend' Bash in Australia and Posing for Photos with VIP Guests

Over 300 guests are expected at the Sydney event, which will take place from April 17 to 19 during the ex-Suits' star's trip Down Under with husband Prince Harry, 41.

Meghan reached out to the organiser, Her Best Life podcast host Gemma O'Neill, about the "ultimate girls' weekend" after being put in touch by a mutual friend.

O'Neill said: "I have admired (Meghan) and what she has endured... and how she has demonstrated how a woman can be pushed down and she can still rise."

Guests will also indulge in morning yoga classes, a "sound healing" experience, a meditation and manifestation session at the five-star InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach hotel.