'This is So Desperate!' Meghan Markle Brutally Mocked for Headlining $1,900 'Girls' Weekend' Bash in Australia and Posing for Photos with VIP Guests

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA/@herbestlifepod;Instagram

Meghan Markle has been brutally mocked for appearing at a ticketed 'Girls' Weekend' event Down Under where she'll pose for snaps with guests.

March 11 2026, Published 8:42 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle has been brutally trolled for her latest money making ploy in Australia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, has been announced as the headliner of a $1,900 "Girls' Weekend" where she'll pose for snaps with VIP guests and deliver a gala dinner speech.

How Was Meghan Booked To Appear Down Under?

Source: @herbestlifepod;Instagram

Meghan will be headlining the Sydney event.

Over 300 guests are expected at the Sydney event, which will take place from April 17 to 19 during the ex-Suits' star's trip Down Under with husband Prince Harry, 41.

Meghan reached out to the organiser, Her Best Life podcast host Gemma O'Neill, about the "ultimate girls' weekend" after being put in touch by a mutual friend.

O'Neill said: "I have admired (Meghan) and what she has endured... and how she has demonstrated how a woman can be pushed down and she can still rise."

Guests will also indulge in morning yoga classes, a "sound healing" experience, a meditation and manifestation session at the five-star InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach hotel.

What Will Meghan Be Doing At The Event?

Meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan will be delivering a speech during her appearance at the event.

An advert for the event reads: "A girls' weekend like no other! An unforgettable weekend for women ready to reconnect, recharge and have some serious fun.

"Join us for an intimate luxury weekend by the ocean designed to bring women together for powerful conversations, relaxation, laughter and unforgettable experiences.

"The highlight of the weekend will be an in-person conversation and gala dinner with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. An intimate gala like no other.

"This is your chance to step away from everyday life and spend a weekend focusing on connection, growth, joy and celebration.

"Come by yourself, come with your best friend, or bring a whole group of your favourite women."

'Gotta Pay That Mortgage!'

picture of Meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Social media users slated Meghan for appearing at the event.

However, critics have taken to social media to voice their dismay at Meghan attending the ticketed VIP event.

Writing on X, one user wrote: "How the mighty have fallen. What next, a cardinal cruise package?"

Another added: "A 'girls' weekend retreat' now? From royal tours to weekend retreats. That rebrand took an interesting turn."

A third commented: "Next up for Meg — Hollywood Comic Con. Autographs for $25 a piece and she'll throw in a selfie."

A fourth chimed in: "Gotta pay that mortgage!", while a fifth joked: "Those poor girls. They should probably bring earplugs, and be wary about eating anything."

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan won't be bringing along their two children on the trip Down Under.

The extravagant retreat is being hosted at the five-star luxury hotel InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach, on the waterfront in the city’s eastern suburbs.

Guests will be put up in twin rooms, with two breakfasts, a lunch, and two dinners included.

Meghan is the star attraction for the first evening, while the second will bring a "dinner and disco celebration" — with all alcohol included on both nights.

As well as prime seats for the Duchess in action, VIP guests will take home an exclusive goodie bag, and enjoy an ocean-view bedroom.

It is understood Meghan and Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not be joining them on the trip next month.

A spokesman for the couple said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia to take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements."

