Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Denies Leaking Domestic Violence Case to the Public — As He Struggles to Save Co-Parenting Relationship
March 18 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Dakota Mortensen claimed he had nothing to do with details of an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Taylor Frankie Paul, going public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mortensen, 33, spoke out on the altercation through a statement from his rep that was released on Wednesday, March 18.
Dakota Mortensen Speaks Out
"He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor," the statement read, per Entertainment Weekly. "It's been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well."
According to his rep, the reality star hoped that if he said "nothing," it would just "go away."
"He's never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side," the statement continued. "He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can't do that."
As the exes move on from the situation, Mortensen's "number one priority" is "protecting" his son, Ever, who he welcomed with Paul, 31, back in March 2024.
Police Confirm Open Investigation
Earlier this week, Draper City Police Department confirmed there is an open "domestic assault investigation" after an alleged incident between Mortensen and Paul occurred in late February.
Authorities stated "allegations have been made in both directions" between the reality stars, clarifying that "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th."
It's been reported that both Mortensen and Paul have since been ordered to undergo psych evaluations.
Sources connected to the Hulu series additionally told TMZ that abuse allegations from both Paul and Mortensen were allegedly cut out of the bombshell reunion special.
Taylor Frankie Paul Breaks Her Silence on 'Heavy' Situation
As for Paul, she said her "heart hurts" going through this situation with her ex right before her March 22 debut on ABC's The Bachelorette.
"Just the timing is hard, and it's a big deal. I feel like every premiere that I've experienced, I've never enjoyed fully, so this is another one," she told People. "It's extremely hard, and it took everything to get me here today."
"It's just heavy. It's a heavy time, and it's unfortunate," she added. "I'm struggling for sure, but also at the same time I feel like if I don't show up, then I'm just giving these opportunities away and not enjoying what we've worked on and something super exciting that's coming. I just feel like it was the right thing to do... show up even though it's hard."
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'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' on Hold
Production for Season 5 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has officially been halted as the alleged domestic dispute is investigated by police.
"Taylor has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens," a source said. "Until that resolves, they are off."