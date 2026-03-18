Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Reality Tv > Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Denies Leaking Domestic Violence Case to the Public — As He Struggles to Save Co-Parenting Relationship

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen were allegedly involved in a domestic dispite in late February.
Source: MEGA; @Dakota_Mortensen/instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen were allegedly involved in a domestic dispite in late February.

March 18 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Dakota Mortensen claimed he had nothing to do with details of an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Taylor Frankie Paul, going public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mortensen, 33, spoke out on the altercation through a statement from his rep that was released on Wednesday, March 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Mortensen Speaks Out

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Dakota Mortensen claimed he did not leak the alleged altercation to the media.
Source: @Dakota_Mortensen/instagram

Dakota Mortensen claimed he did not leak the alleged altercation to the media.

"He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor," the statement read, per Entertainment Weekly. "It's been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well."

According to his rep, the reality star hoped that if he said "nothing," it would just "go away."

"He's never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side," the statement continued. "He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can't do that."

As the exes move on from the situation, Mortensen's "number one priority" is "protecting" his son, Ever, who he welcomed with Paul, 31, back in March 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Police Confirm Open Investigation

Draper City police said allegations of abuse were 'made in both directions.'
Source: MEGA

Draper City police said allegations of abuse were 'made in both directions.'

Earlier this week, Draper City Police Department confirmed there is an open "domestic assault investigation" after an alleged incident between Mortensen and Paul occurred in late February.

Authorities stated "allegations have been made in both directions" between the reality stars, clarifying that "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th."

It's been reported that both Mortensen and Paul have since been ordered to undergo psych evaluations.

Sources connected to the Hulu series additionally told TMZ that abuse allegations from both Paul and Mortensen were allegedly cut out of the bombshell reunion special.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Frankie Paul Breaks Her Silence on 'Heavy' Situation

Taylor Frankie Paul is set to star on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelorette.'
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul is set to star on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelorette.'

As for Paul, she said her "heart hurts" going through this situation with her ex right before her March 22 debut on ABC's The Bachelorette.

"Just the timing is hard, and it's a big deal. I feel like every premiere that I've experienced, I've never enjoyed fully, so this is another one," she told People. "It's extremely hard, and it took everything to get me here today."

"It's just heavy. It's a heavy time, and it's unfortunate," she added. "I'm struggling for sure, but also at the same time I feel like if I don't show up, then I'm just giving these opportunities away and not enjoying what we've worked on and something super exciting that's coming. I just feel like it was the right thing to do... show up even though it's hard."

READ MORE ON REALITY TV
split image of Andy Cohen and Leah McSweeney

Bravo Bombshell: Judge Rules 'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Network Will Unfold in Public Courtroom Showdown

taylor frankie paul dakota mortensen psych evaluations domestic violence

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Ordered to Undergo Psych Evaluations After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident Halts 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Filming

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' on Hold

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

'SLOMW' Season 5 paused production.
Source: MEGA

'SLOMW' Season 5 paused production.

Production for Season 5 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has officially been halted as the alleged domestic dispute is investigated by police.

"Taylor has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens," a source said. "Until that resolves, they are off."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.