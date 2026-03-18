Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Denies Leaking Domestic Violence Case to the Public — As He Struggles to Save Co-Parenting Relationship

"He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor," the statement read, per Entertainment Weekly. "It's been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well."

According to his rep, the reality star hoped that if he said "nothing," it would just "go away."

"He's never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side," the statement continued. "He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can't do that."

As the exes move on from the situation, Mortensen's "number one priority" is "protecting" his son, Ever, who he welcomed with Paul, 31, back in March 2024.