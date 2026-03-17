Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Ordered to Undergo Psych Evaluations After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident Halts 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Filming
March 17 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen have reportedly been asked to undergo psych evaluations following an alleged domestic dispute that turned violent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It's been reported the on-again, off-again exes were in an argument in a vehicle when a drink was spilled onto one of the seats and got onto Mortensen.
Shocking Details on 'SLOMW' Stars' Domestic Violence Allegations
Many of the details of the altercation are still unclear, as some sources have accused Mortensen of being the aggressor, while others claim that Paul is the one that got physical with both her ex and their son, according to Perez Hilton.
Their 1-year-old son, Ever, was said to be present during the fight. However, the 31-year-old reportedly denied all accusations regarding allegedly abusing her child.
TMZ additionally reported that the mother-of-three allegedly ripped Mortensen's necklace off and put her hands on his neck and face during the fight.
Mortensen contacted law enforcement over the initial incident, but an insider claimed that Paul allegedly got him to tell officers that everything was okay.
The next night, the exes were said to have gotten into another argument that escalated until Paul reportedly scratched his neck and threw his cell phone at a wall.
Draper City Police Department have since confirmed there is an open "domestic assault investigation" between Paul and Mortensen and that "allegations have been made in both directions."
An insider familiar with Mortensen denied the claims that he was ordered to have a psych evaluation done.
It is unknown if any evaluations have taken place.
Past Domestic Disputes
Paul was also accused of domestic violence in 2023 after allegedly throwing a chair at Mortensen during a fight.
The Hulu star was charged with misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child at the time.
She chose to accept a plea agreement and pleaded guilty in abeyance to one count of aggravated assault.
'SLOMW' Halts Production as Tensions Rise Among Castmates
Hulu has since paused filming on Season 5 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as other cast members reportedly distance themselves from Paul.
"Taylor has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens. Until that resolves, they are off," a source told People of the bombshell decision to halt production.
Another insider claimed "none of the women" in the show "want to be associated" with Paul as she battles her latest domestic violence allegations amid her rollercoaster relationship with Mortensen.
"They kind of all decided, as a unit, that they're taking the production pause, that they don't want to film right now," one of the sources alleged. "I don’t think they care about her really right now. They're just kind of like, ‘We're done for right now.'"
This comes as Paul is expected to star in the upcoming season of ABC's The Bachelorette. Her season is set to premiere on Sunday, March 22.