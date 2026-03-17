Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Ordered to Undergo Psych Evaluations After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident Halts 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Filming

Many of the details of the altercation are still unclear, as some sources have accused Mortensen of being the aggressor, while others claim that Paul is the one that got physical with both her ex and their son, according to Perez Hilton.

Their 1-year-old son, Ever, was said to be present during the fight. However, the 31-year-old reportedly denied all accusations regarding allegedly abusing her child.

TMZ additionally reported that the mother-of-three allegedly ripped Mortensen's necklace off and put her hands on his neck and face during the fight.

Mortensen contacted law enforcement over the initial incident, but an insider claimed that Paul allegedly got him to tell officers that everything was okay.