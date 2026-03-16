The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Halts Production After Alleged Taylor Frankie Paul Domestic Violence Incident — As Cast 'Distance' Themselves From Reality Star
March 16 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has suddenly put production on the upcoming season on pause following an alleged domestic incident involving Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to People, the cast and crew are "not filming" Season 5.
'Allegations Have Been Made in Both Directions'
The insider added, "Taylor has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens. Until that resolves, they are off."
While Hulu has yet to respond to the report, a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department shared details on an open "domestic assault investigation" between Paul and Mortensen.
The statement revealed "allegations have been made in both directions" and "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th."
Another source claimed Paul's co-stars aren't exactly in her corner: "None of the women want to be associated with her."
Taylor Frankie Paul's Arrest History
They also noted Paul "has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens. Until that resolves, they are off."
Paul is no stranger to finding herself tied up with the police, as she was arrested for alleged domestic violence in 2023 after an argument with Mortensen.
After she was accused of throwing a chair at Mortensen, which is said to have hit her daughter, according to a report, Paul was slapped with misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child.
The 31-year-old pled guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault. If she complied with the conditions of the plea, her other charges would be dismissed.
Taylor Frankie Paul's Cryptic Post
Paul and her ex, Mortensen, share one son, Ever True. The Hulu star also has two additional kids from her first marriage. Production on Season 5 comes just a few days after Season 4 was released, and also just a week before Paul is set to star in The Bachelorette.
Before the bombshell news dropped, Paul had taken to her TikTok on Sunday, March 15, to post a video dancing alongside an unknown man, whose identity was not revealed.
"I can’t hear you, I'm kinda busy,” Paul wrote, mirroring the lyrics of Lady Gaga’s hit Telephone, which played in the cryptic video. One day later, the ABC star then posted Instagram Stories about the Academy Awards.
As for Mortensen, he last shared an Instagram Story on Sunday, posting a video of his son laughing.
Fans were quick to rush to the former couple's respective Instagram accounts to comment on production stopping filming, as one person wrote to Mortensen, "Hope you and Ever are doing okay after whatever happened to halt filming."
"... I never comment hate, but you are just morally bankrupt," another raged, as one user accused Mortensen of "deleting comments" amid the shocking news.
The former couple began dating before the show made its debut, as viewers saw their hot-and-cold relationship throughout the series.
At the end of season 4, the status of Paul and Mortensen's relationship was left up in the air.