The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Halts Production After Alleged Taylor Frankie Paul Domestic Violence Incident — As Cast 'Distance' Themselves From Reality Star

The insider added, "Taylor has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens. Until that resolves, they are off."

While Hulu has yet to respond to the report, a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department shared details on an open "domestic assault investigation" between Paul and Mortensen.

The statement revealed "allegations have been made in both directions" and "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th."

Another source claimed Paul's co-stars aren't exactly in her corner: "None of the women want to be associated with her."