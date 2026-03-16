EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Kate Middleton's Mom Carole is Helping Her and William 'Breathe' at Private Home Amid 'Massive New Royal Family Pressures'

Catherine, 44, and her husband Prince William , 43, regularly retreat with their children Prince George , 12, Princess Charlotte , 10, and Prince Louis , 7, to Anmer Hall – a Georgian country house on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk that serves as the family's private refuge from royal duties.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Princess Catherine is leaning on her mother Carole – whose steady presence at the Wales family's Norfolk retreat is helping the Prince and Princess of Wales find space to "breathe" as new pressures mount on the royal family.

The home became especially important during Catherine's cancer treatment in 2024

During a turbulent period that included Catherine's preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer in 2024 , her parents Carole and Michael Middleton became frequent visitors at the countryside home, helping support the family while the couple balanced health challenges, parenting, and mounting royal responsibilities.

The property lies less than three hours from Windsor Castle, allowing William and Catherine to travel easily between official engagements and family life.

Her parents Carole and Michael Middleton frequently stayed there to support the family.

Royal reporter Russell Myers has now described the significance of the Middleton family's presence in his book William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story.

According to Myers, William in particular valued the Middletons' influence and the sense of everyday family life they brought to the royal household.

Myers wrote the Middleton family had become a "constant presence" in the Wales household, adding William deeply valued their involvement and the atmosphere they created.

He said: "The Middleton family, who had become a constant presence in their lives, were crucial to this. William appreciated their involvement beyond measure, enjoying their company and the normalcy of the environment, whatever the circumstance.

"'More room to breathe", he once told an aide. Michael and Carole enjoyed visiting the couple in Norfolk and would often stay for weekends, providing much-needed extra support for the young family."

Carole and Michael have frequently stayed at the Norfolk property on weekends, providing hands-on help with their grandchildren and easing pressure on the royal couple as they navigated demanding schedules and family life.