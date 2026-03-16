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EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Fresh Cash Probe — Cops Being Urged to Investigate Offshore Firm That May Have Funded Ex-Prince's Lavish Lifestyle

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor continues to be in hot water.

March 16 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is facing renewed scrutiny over his finances after calls for police to investigate an offshore company that may have helped support the former prince's lavish lifestyle during his years representing Britain as a trade envoy.

Andrew, 66, the shamed former Duke of York and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, jointly owned a firm called Inverness Asset Management with property tycoon David Rowland, 80, a longtime associate and financial adviser.

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing renewed scrutiny over his finances.

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The company was registered in the British Virgin Islands in 2007 and appeared to target ultra-wealthy investors connected to Andrew's global network while he served as the United Kingdom's special trade envoy, a role he held until 2011.

Documents now suggest the offshore venture was designed to steer wealthy contacts toward a Cayman Islands investment vehicle known as the Blackfish Money Plus+ Fund, which required a minimum investment of $1million. The firm was ultimately wound up in 2019.

One promotional document reportedly linked to the venture outlined how potential investors might be approached through the duke's international network of contacts.

It said: "The introductions will largely be from the contacts of IAM, consisting of royal families, high-net-worth families, heads of state, and government institutions."

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Politicians Demand Police Investigation

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor reportedly co-owned Inverness Asset Management with property tycoon David Rowland.

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Political figures have now urged police to investigate whether the arrangement crossed legal or ethical boundaries. Mike Wood, a Conservative MP and shadow Cabinet Office minister, said the revelations warranted urgent scrutiny.

Wood said: "These allegations are deeply concerning and the police must urgently investigate the matter to establish the full facts."

Thames Valley Police, the force responsible for the area where Andrew lives, is already understood to be examining leaked emails said to have been exchanged between Andrew and members of the Rowland family, including David Rowland and his financier son Jonathan Rowland. Investigators are seeking access to a cache of messages reportedly detailing financial discussions and potential investment arrangements.

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Documents Reveal Investment Links With Rowland Family

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor is believed to have held a 40 percent stake in the company.

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Records suggest Andrew held a 40 percent stake in Inverness Asset Management, with the remaining 60 percent controlled by the Rowland family through their investment company Blackfish Capital Management. The venture was described as emerging from a longstanding relationship between Andrew and Rowland, who had previously been characterized as an adviser on financial matters.

Rowland's ties to Andrew stretch back years. The property magnate once helped settle debts belonging to Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, and the duke reportedly referred to him as a trusted financial confidant in conversations with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

During Andrew's tenure as trade envoy, when he traveled extensively promoting British business interests, the duke became known for a jet-setting lifestyle. Photographs from the period show him aboard luxury yachts and private aircraft while maintaining a collection of high-end watches and expensive cars.

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Emails Suggest Possible Financial Transfers To Princesses

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Some messages discuss possible financial transfers involving Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Further questions have emerged from leaked emails suggesting discussions about financial transfers involving Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35. The correspondence indicates Andrew expected to receive around $400,000 from David Rowland, with $133,000 potentially allocated to the princesses before partial reinvestment in an investment venture called Jellybook, founded by Jonathan Rowland.

Messages reportedly show Andrew writing to Jonathan Rowland: "If DJR (David Rowland) puts £300k in then £150 is used (for) the girls and Jelly."

It is unclear whether the payments were ever made.

Andrew has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.

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