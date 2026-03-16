EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Fresh Cash Probe — Cops Being Urged to Investigate Offshore Firm That May Have Funded Ex-Prince's Lavish Lifestyle

The company was registered in the British Virgin Islands in 2007 and appeared to target ultra-wealthy investors connected to Andrew's global network while he served as the United Kingdom's special trade envoy, a role he held until 2011.

Documents now suggest the offshore venture was designed to steer wealthy contacts toward a Cayman Islands investment vehicle known as the Blackfish Money Plus+ Fund, which required a minimum investment of $1million. The firm was ultimately wound up in 2019.

One promotional document reportedly linked to the venture outlined how potential investors might be approached through the duke's international network of contacts.

It said: "The introductions will largely be from the contacts of IAM, consisting of royal families, high-net-worth families, heads of state, and government institutions."