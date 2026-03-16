EXCLUSIVE: Cher Wore $350K Diamond Ring on THAT Finger at Son Chaz's Wedding — Amid Engagement Talk With Longtime BF AE Edwards
March 16 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Cher was seen rocking a huge diamond ring on that special finger amid rumors that she's finally gotten engaged to her much-younger boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sunday, March 8, Cher was photographed flaunting the dazzling sparkler – that could easily be worth more than $300,000 – while attending her son Chaz Bono's wedding to his longtime partner, Shara Blue Mathes.
Cher Believes in Life After Love
Neither Cher nor Edwards have publicly spoken out about the pricey bit of bling, but according to Rustin Yasavolian, CEO at Masina Diamonds, it appears to be high quality and between five and seven carats, which would put the price in the "$350,000-$400,000 range."
Not only is the jewelry worth a pretty penny, it's also brings an elegant "simplicity" to its design that's perfect for the Goddess of Pop.
While photographers only got quick glances of the ring, Yasavolian theorized it was pear-shaped, similar to a different ring Cher sometimes wears on her right hand.
"The beautiful thing about the pear shape is that its elongated silhouette gives it a larger appearance than its actual carat weight," Yasavolian exclusively told Radar. "The issue some people face when designing elaborate engagement rings is that they sometimes don't blend well with other rings or bands."
'High Color and Clarity'
Hana Kaneko, a brand owner and heirloom jewels curator in Los Angeles, agreed that the center stone on the gorgeous ring "looks to be of a high color and clarity" and was likely somewhere around six carats.
However, she pointed out it could be a "high cut/clarity antique cushion" shape, especially considering the "sides of the diamond have nice larger facets."
'Ready to Commit'
As Radar previously reported, Cher, 79, first sparked dating rumors with the music exec in November 2022, and according to an insider, she's been eager to tie the knot with her man before she hits her next big milestone.
"She has set her heart on walking down the aisle with him around the time of her landmark birthday in May. She sees her upcoming celebration at turning 80 as the perfect time for her and Alexander to seal the deal," a source shared last December.
The source claimed Cher "doesn't give a hoot about their age difference" and they are "both ready to commit to each other" for the long haul.
'I Just Love Him'
Cher gushed about her much-younger beau and dubbed him "one of the most talented persons I’ve ever met," during a rare television appearance on CBS Mornings.
"You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger," she said at the time. "I just love him. I think he's beautiful and he's really talented."
While some fans have raised an eyebrow at their sizable age gap, Cher simply replied, "They're not living my life."
"Nobody knows what goes on between us," she added. "We just have a blast."