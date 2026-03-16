EXCLUSIVE: Cher Wore $350K Diamond Ring on THAT Finger at Son Chaz's Wedding — Amid Engagement Talk With Longtime BF AE Edwards

Neither Cher nor Edwards have publicly spoken out about the pricey bit of bling, but according to Rustin Yasavolian, CEO at Masina Diamonds, it appears to be high quality and between five and seven carats, which would put the price in the "$350,000-$400,000 range."

Not only is the jewelry worth a pretty penny, it's also brings an elegant "simplicity" to its design that's perfect for the Goddess of Pop.

While photographers only got quick glances of the ring, Yasavolian theorized it was pear-shaped, similar to a different ring Cher sometimes wears on her right hand.

"The beautiful thing about the pear shape is that its elongated silhouette gives it a larger appearance than its actual carat weight," Yasavolian exclusively told Radar. "The issue some people face when designing elaborate engagement rings is that they sometimes don't blend well with other rings or bands."