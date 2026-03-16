'Totally Insane': 'RHOBH' Alum Lisa Rinna's Oscars Dress Made From 11 Pounds of Human Hair Sparks Backlash

The unusual couture piece wrapped around Rinna's body in thick strands that formed a strapless bodice before spilling down into a full-length skirt made entirely of cascading locks.

Rinna appeared delighted when she first saw the finished dress, sharing her excitement in a video posted to her Instagram Story.

"Oh my god, are you kidding me? Look at how gorgeous," she said while admiring the design, according to E! News. "That's gonna be the best hair day of my life. I've never had so much hair. It's amazing. My iconic hair, from my head to my toes."

The 62-year-old attended the event with her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, pairing the eye-catching gown with a sparkling diamond necklace while keeping her signature voluminous pixie haircut.