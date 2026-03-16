Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Plot Royal Comeback' Via 2027 Invictus Games — And Plan to 'Rope King Charles Into Backing Them'

In Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, Bower writes that the Sussexes concocted the plan to snake back into the royal family in order to "salvage their finances and reputations," which have been left in ruins since the couple quit the family in 2020 and failed at every attempt to find financial success in the U.S.

"The Sussexes aimed for nothing less than to be reinstated in London by the King as trusted members of the royal family. The vehicle for their triumphant return would be the Invictus Games to be held in July 2027 in Birmingham," Bower says in the book.

It was announced in July 2024 that Birmingham beat out Washington, D.C., to host the 2027 Invictus Games.

The duo also reportedly want to use the opening ceremony not only as a chance to openly reunite with Charles, but also to introduce the world to their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, in their first public appearance.

"From the outset, Harry had plotted for the King to open the games as the backdrop for Meghan, accompanied by their children, to dominate the media," Bower notes about the publicity-hungry pair.