Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Plot Royal Comeback' Via 2027 Invictus Games — And Plan to 'Rope King Charles Into Backing Them'
March 16 2026, Updated 6:09 p.m. ET
A scandalous new book is blowing the cover off Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plot to make a royal family comeback, and how the twosome wants to use a beloved cause to make it happen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Author Tom Bower claims the couple hatched the plan to officially return to royal life by staging the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, and that they hope to get his father, King Charles III, to take on a high-profile role.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Aimed for Nothing Less Than to be Reinstated' Into Royal Life
In Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, Bower writes that the Sussexes concocted the plan to snake back into the royal family in order to "salvage their finances and reputations," which have been left in ruins since the couple quit the family in 2020 and failed at every attempt to find financial success in the U.S.
"The Sussexes aimed for nothing less than to be reinstated in London by the King as trusted members of the royal family. The vehicle for their triumphant return would be the Invictus Games to be held in July 2027 in Birmingham," Bower says in the book.
It was announced in July 2024 that Birmingham beat out Washington, D.C., to host the 2027 Invictus Games.
The duo also reportedly want to use the opening ceremony not only as a chance to openly reunite with Charles, but also to introduce the world to their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, in their first public appearance.
"From the outset, Harry had plotted for the King to open the games as the backdrop for Meghan, accompanied by their children, to dominate the media," Bower notes about the publicity-hungry pair.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Trashed Royal Life in the Media
While Harry and Markle may have thought they'd hatched a grand plan to re-enter royal life after failing to find "financial independence" since moving to California six years ago, his family is not going to forgive and forget.
The couple trashed his family and the monarchy in a salacious 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the tell-all Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and in the prince's incendiary 2023 memoir, Spare.
The pair portrayed themselves as the victims of an unkind, unfeeling and even "racist" institution where they felt they had to flee across an ocean to achieve true "freedom."
Now, getting back into the good graces of the royals is far beyond an uphill battle.
King Would Be Risking a 'Gamble With Little Upside'
"Considering all the damning words and lies spoken and written by the Sussexes against the royal family since 2021, and the enormous damage caused by the Sussexes’ exploitation of their royal titles, the chance of the King irritating the Prince and Princess of Wales to please the Sussexes is, in spring 2026, remote," Bower writes of how the monarch is very unlikely to take the couple up on their offer at the 2027 Invictus Games.
He also observes, "For the King to publicly meet his son and his troublemaking daughter-in-law, both guilty of betraying the royal family, is a gamble with little upside. The feud embroiling them is far from resolution, and it remains to be seen what damage the 2027 Invictus Games will inflict on an already fragile family."
New Book Claims Queen Camilla Believed Meghan Markle 'Brainwashed' Prince Harry
Reuniting with the royal family is just one of the hot topics brought up in excerpts released on March 14 from Bower's book
He also claimed the duo used the Invictus Games as their personal piggy bank and that Queen Camilla believed Markle "brainwashed" Harry into becoming so hateful toward his royal life.
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan claimed "Mr. Bower’s commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation," but didn't at any point say his allegations in the book are untrue.
The rep continued: "He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him."
Bower previously wrote the 2022 bestseller, Revenge, about Harry and Markle and the infamous Megxit. The lawsuit-happy duo did not bring any legal action against the author for anything written in the book.