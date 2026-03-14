Queen Slammed Meghan Markle as 'Brainwashing' Harry in Explosive New Book
March 14 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
An explosive new royal biography claims Queen Camilla privately accused Meghan Markle of "brainwashing" Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In his forthcoming book Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, author Tom Bower examines the deepening rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal household.
'Brainwashed'
The book suggests that Harry's personality and relationships shifted dramatically after meeting Meghan, sparking concern among senior royals.
According to Tom's account, per the Mirror, Queen Camilla once told a friend: "Meghan's brainwashed Harry."
The author claimed that the once-easygoing prince became increasingly consumed by resentment as divisions within the monarchy grew.
Tom wrote that Harry, once seen as a carefree royal who enjoyed close friendships, began distancing himself from longtime confidants while becoming increasingly protective of Meghan.
"To please her, Harry was ignoring his old friends," Tom alleged in the book. "He even changed his telephone number without telling his family."
'Possessed by Seeking Revenge'
The biography also claims Harry's personality appeared to shift dramatically during this period.
"The jovial lad about town became possessed by seeking revenge," Tom wrote, adding that the prince's emotions reportedly intensified as tensions within the royal household worsened.
At the same time, Prince William and Princess Kate allegedly grew wary of Meghan's presence within the family. Tom claimed the couple viewed the former actress as a disruptive force behind palace walls.
In the book, he wrote that Meghan "had become a divisive agent," while also alleging that she was frustrated by the reality that Harry was unlikely to ever become king — meaning she would never hold the title of queen.
Ex-Prince Andrew's Involvement with Jeffrey Epstein 'Shocked' Harry
The book also revisits one moment that reportedly shook Harry deeply: the dramatic downfall of Ex-Prince Andrew following revelations about his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
"The unpredicted and unimagined humiliation of Andrew shocked Harry," Tom wrote.
According to the author, that episode heightened the prince's fears about his own future within the monarchy.
Harry reportedly worried that once Prince William ascends the throne, his brother could strip him and Meghan of their remaining royal titles and further distance them from Britain.
'Criticism into Fixation'
The Sussexes' relationship with the royal family has remained strained since they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to California.
In response to the latest claims, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sharply criticized Tom, arguing his commentary has veered beyond criticism.
"Mr. Bower's commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation. This is someone who has publicly stated, 'the monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,' language that speaks for itself," the spokesperson said, according to the outlet.
"He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him," they added.