Queen Slammed Meghan Markle as 'Brainwashing' Harry in Explosive New Book

The book suggests that Harry's personality and relationships shifted dramatically after meeting Meghan, sparking concern among senior royals.

According to Tom's account, per the Mirror, Queen Camilla once told a friend: "Meghan's brainwashed Harry."

The author claimed that the once-easygoing prince became increasingly consumed by resentment as divisions within the monarchy grew.

Tom wrote that Harry, once seen as a carefree royal who enjoyed close friendships, began distancing himself from longtime confidants while becoming increasingly protective of Meghan.

"To please her, Harry was ignoring his old friends," Tom alleged in the book. "He even changed his telephone number without telling his family."