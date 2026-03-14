EXCLUSIVE: Inside Battling Brandi Glanville's Brave Comeback — How 'RHOBH' Star Conquered the Odds by Beating Crippling Health Woes

In an Instagram post, the 53-year-old reality star thanked Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Nicholas Nikolov for the striking transformation and alluded to undergoing CellSound, which uses "regenerative ultrasound and ElectroSonic Resonance to smooth texture."

Her facial disfigurement is only one of the many health issues the former Bravolebrity has been dealing with. But despite numerous doctors' visits, she never got an actual diagnosis, she told RadarOnline.com.

Meanwhile, her symptoms continued to worsen – she always felt tired and was losing strength.

"I would go to sit down, and it would take me, like, seven minutes to stand up," she recalled.

Overwhelmed by the years-long health struggle that drained her bank account and forced her to move out of her house when she could no longer afford the payments, she says she began having suicidal thoughts.