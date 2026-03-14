EXCLUSIVE: Inside Battling Brandi Glanville's Brave Comeback — How 'RHOBH' Star Conquered the Odds by Beating Crippling Health Woes
March 14 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Long-suffering beauty Brandi Glanville has finally found a solution to the facial parasite that's left her face swollen and disfigured, and she may have also found a treatment for the other devastating symptoms she's been suffering, including blurred vision, stiff muscles, fatigue and premature aging.
Now the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has debuted a "brand-new face" that appears to be parasite-free, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Health Nightmare Pushes Star To Brink
In an Instagram post, the 53-year-old reality star thanked Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Nicholas Nikolov for the striking transformation and alluded to undergoing CellSound, which uses "regenerative ultrasound and ElectroSonic Resonance to smooth texture."
Her facial disfigurement is only one of the many health issues the former Bravolebrity has been dealing with. But despite numerous doctors' visits, she never got an actual diagnosis, she told RadarOnline.com.
Meanwhile, her symptoms continued to worsen – she always felt tired and was losing strength.
"I would go to sit down, and it would take me, like, seven minutes to stand up," she recalled.
Overwhelmed by the years-long health struggle that drained her bank account and forced her to move out of her house when she could no longer afford the payments, she says she began having suicidal thoughts.
Leaking Implants Trigger Terrifying Discovery
Ironically, what may have seemed like a last straw – a few weeks ago, she noticed that her right breast appeared smaller than the left – may have saved her life, as it spurred her to get a sonogram.
"The woman [who] did the sonogram was like, 'Brandi, you need to get those [implants] out yesterday,'" the Traitors alum recalled.
"'You have a slow leak in your left [implant] and your right [implant] is completely ruptured, and it's in all of your lymph nodes under both arms.
"'That's probably why, whatever's going on in your face, it can't drain because your lymph nodes are clogged with silicone,'" Glanville recalled being told.
Implant Removal Brings Hope Again
She told RadarOnline.com the implants she got when she underwent breast enhancement surgery in 2007 are no longer even on the market.
She believes her health issues were related to a condition known as breast implant illness. And on Feb. 3, she underwent lifesaving surgery to remove the implants before they caused more damage.
Glanville hopes the procedure is the first step in putting the pieces of her life back together.
"I wanna look better again, I wanna work again, I wanna have energy again," she said.