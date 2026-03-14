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EXCLUSIVE: CBS Erasing Departing Stephen Colbert — Network Bosses Removing His Photos Ahead of Show Exit

CBS has been erasing Stephen Colbert's photos ahead of the host's impending show exit.
Source: MEGA

CBS has been erasing Stephen Colbert's photos ahead of the host's impending show exit.

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March 14 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Canceled comedian Stephen Colbert is already being erased from CBS more than two months before his show officially ends its run.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air until May 21, but photos of the 61-year-old host have already been quietly removed from the network's broadcast center on West 57th Street in New York, multiple sources told RadarOnline.com.

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Photos of Stephen Colbert have been removed from CBS' West 57th Street broadcast center ahead of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' ending May 21.
Source: MEGA

Photos of Stephen Colbert have been removed from CBS' West 57th Street broadcast center ahead of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' ending May 21.

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"It's like he was never there, like The Late Show never existed at all," one insider said.

Sources said the Emmy winner's staff has also been cut off from company-wide CBS emails, effectively removing them from internal communications.

"That's the clearest signal it's truly over," another source told RadarOnline.com.

The Late Show team was also excluded from a recent all-company town hall.

And they shouldn't expect an official goodbye party.

"There will be no sendoff," a network insider confirmed. CBS is not planning – and will not pay for – any farewell fete. "If the staff wants something, that's on them."

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CBS Stars Snub Colbert’s Exit

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Sources said CBS stars Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Norah O'Donnell are unlikely to attend any unofficial farewell for Stephen Colbert.
Source: MEGA

Sources said CBS stars Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Norah O'Donnell are unlikely to attend any unofficial farewell for Stephen Colbert.

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But even an unofficial gathering could get awkward, as major CBS stars, including Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, Norah O'Donnell and even Anderson Cooper, are unlikely to attend, a source said.

The cold shoulder comes as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert limps through what's shaping up to be its worst January ever among adults 25-54, averaging just 285,000 viewers.

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