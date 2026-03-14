EXCLUSIVE: CBS Erasing Departing Stephen Colbert — Network Bosses Removing His Photos Ahead of Show Exit

"It's like he was never there, like The Late Show never existed at all," one insider said.

Sources said the Emmy winner's staff has also been cut off from company-wide CBS emails, effectively removing them from internal communications.

"That's the clearest signal it's truly over," another source told RadarOnline.com.

The Late Show team was also excluded from a recent all-company town hall.

And they shouldn't expect an official goodbye party.

"There will be no sendoff," a network insider confirmed. CBS is not planning – and will not pay for – any farewell fete. "If the staff wants something, that's on them."