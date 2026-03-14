EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys' Broadway Bomb — Singing Sensation's Musical 'Loses a Staggering $8Million'
March 14 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Alicia Keys has lost a staggering $8.8million on her Broadway musical Hell's Kitchen, which ran nearly two years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Along with other investors, the 45-year-old poured her own money into the show, which earned a solid $110million in ticket sales and entertained nearly a million fans.
Insiders Say Alicia Keys ‘Devastated’ As Broadway Gamble Costs Millions
But the steep production costs of Broadway musicals meant it never turned a profit.
"Alicia is devastated. No one wants to lose money, let alone $8million," a Broadway insider revealed. "She thought this show would make her millions, not lose money.
"But Broadway is feast or famine. You either have a monster hit like Hamilton or Wicked, or you take a huge loss."
Keys' Successful Musical Career
The show's North American and Australian tours will give Keys another chance to recoup her investment.
Keys' musical career has spanned over two decades and included massive hits such as Fallin', If I Ain't Got You, No One and Girl on Fire.