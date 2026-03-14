EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Already Racing To Finish Line With Lewis Hamilton — Reality TV Veteran's Pals Predict Race Ace 'Lover' is Set to Kick Her to the Curb

Reality queen Kim Kardashian has raced into a relationship with Formula 1 hunk Lewis Hamilton – but pals are warning her to buckle up because the notorious womanizer may leave her with a broken heart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kim knows she's dating one of the biggest players in entertainment, but truth be told, that's a huge part of Lewis' appeal. She wants a guy who's going to challenge and stimulate her – not a pushover type who's intimidated by her fame level or low on experience when it comes to dating," an insider shared.