EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Already Racing To Finish Line With Lewis Hamilton — Reality TV Veteran's Pals Predict Race Ace 'Lover' is Set to Kick Her to the Curb
March 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Reality queen Kim Kardashian has raced into a relationship with Formula 1 hunk Lewis Hamilton – but pals are warning her to buckle up because the notorious womanizer may leave her with a broken heart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Kim knows she's dating one of the biggest players in entertainment, but truth be told, that's a huge part of Lewis' appeal. She wants a guy who's going to challenge and stimulate her – not a pushover type who's intimidated by her fame level or low on experience when it comes to dating," an insider shared.
Hamilton Called Serial Heartbreaker
"The big issue she's overlooking is that Lewis still has plenty of women he can call on, and he's not looking for anything much more than an extended booty call. The guy swore off serious relationships literally years ago and prides himself on bed-hopping – whether Kim chooses to accept this reality or not."
The California-based billionaire, 45 – who shares kids North West, 12, Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 8, and Psalm West, 6, with ex-husband Kanye West – and the British racing champ, 41, were spotted taking a private flight together from the U.K. to France – weeks after reportedly attending the same New Year's Eve bash in Aspen, Colo.
Kim’s Turbulent Love Life Continues
The Kardashians star – whose marriages to music producer Damon Thomas, hoopster Kris Humphries and rapper Kanye all ended in divorce – had a nine-month fling with comic Pete Davidson that hit the rocks in August 2022 and was last linked to football player Odell Beckham Jr., but that rumored relationship was said to have fizzled out in 2024.
Meanwhile, footloose bachelor Hamilton has long kept his private life under wraps but has reportedly romanced dozens of gorgeous gals over the years – and never gotten hitched.
Friends Fear Kardashian Curse Strikes
"There are folks in his world who think dating Kim is a terrible idea, and he's asking for trouble with the Kardashian machine already in overdrive," the insider said.
Speaking of the bad luck that seems to have befallen former beaus of Kim and her four sisters, the source added: "The guy's at the top of his game. The last thing he needs right now is to be yet another victim of the Kardashian curse."