EXCLUSIVE: Brandi Glanville Beats the Odds — Inside Story of How Chronically Ill Beauty Was Forced to Undergo Life-Saving Breast Implant Surgery

They've been the cause of some of the cascade of health problems that the 53-year-old traces to her time filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco three years ago. While there, she believes she contracted a parasite from food that had been left sitting out for hours while they filmed.

Ever since, the former model has been battling a mysterious microorganism that's left her face swollen and disfigured. Despite numerous visits to doctors and a hospital stay, she never got an actual diagnosis.

"So you do labs every time, and it's, like, $1,000 just to get to see a new doctor," the Drinking and Tweeting author said. "You kind of feel like you're getting passed around but not getting any answers."

Meanwhile, her symptoms continued to worsen – she always felt tired and was losing strength.

"I would go to sit down, and it would take me, like, seven minutes to stand up," she recalled.

Another time: "I went to grab my bag [at Del Taco], but I dropped it. I was like, 'Oh my God, I literally have no strength in my left arm.'"