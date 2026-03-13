EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The 'Brutally Simple' Reason Netflix Has Totally Parted Ways With Meghan Markle's 'Goop Copycat' Brand
March 13 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has quietly parted ways with Netflix over her lifestyle venture As Ever, and insiders have told RadarOnline.com the "brutally simple" reason behind the split is that executives at the streaming giant eventually grew bored trying to make the duchess' lifestyle brand fit with their entertainment-focused empire.
Ex-actress Markle, 44, launched the lifestyle brand As Ever last year with backing from Netflix as part of the company's broader partnership with her and her husband, Prince Harry, 41.
Executives 'Grew Bored' Trying To Make Brand Fit
Her venture sold products including jam, rosé wine, and decorative flower sprinkles, and Netflix initially supported the brand with development teams and behind-the-scenes staff. But sources said the partnership has now ended, with Markle taking full control of the company as it prepares to expand internationally into markets including Britain, Australia, and New Zealand.
Sources familiar with discussions inside Netflix said the decision was driven by frustration among streaming executives who struggled to position the brand within the platform's entertainment-driven identity.
One Los Angeles-based industry insider said, "The brutally simple reason Netflix parted ways with Meghan Markle's so-called Goop copycat brand is that executives eventually grew bored trying to make it work within their ecosystem.
"From their perspective, it felt like a broken jigsaw piece among the rest of their content."
The source added: "When you look at shows like Squid Game and Stranger Things and the movies it is now producing, a lifestyle brand selling jam and wine just did not belong in the same puzzle.
"People inside Netflix kept saying it was like trying to shove a square peg into a circular hole. No matter how much effort went into it, the brand never naturally aligned with the platform's identity as a global entertainment powerhouse."
'There Was Very Little Excitement'
The streaming giant had originally hoped to integrate As Ever into its wider projects, including plans to feature the brand within its Netflix House retail and entertainment venues.
But another source said enthusiasm faded as executives became increasingly skeptical about the brand's cultural impact.
The insider said: "As time went on, there was a growing sense among executives that the brand simply was not capturing the public imagination in the way they had originally anticipated.
"Early conversations about weaving As Ever into the company's wider projects, particularly the idea of creating dedicated areas for the brand inside Netflix House venues, began to stall because enthusiasm inside the company just was not there."
"When those plans were floated internally, the reaction was lukewarm at best," the insider explained.
"There was very little excitement about giving the brand a physical presence alongside the rest of Netflix's major entertainment properties, and that lack of momentum quickly became obvious to people involved in the planning."
'More Headache Than Opportunity'
The source continued: "Eventually, the conversation shifted from trying to figure out how to expand the partnership to questioning whether it was worth continuing at all.
"By that stage, many inside Netflix felt the project had become far more complicated and time-consuming than anyone expected, and the return simply was not justifying the effort being put into it."
"In the end, the feeling was that the entire venture had turned into more of a headache than an opportunity."
They noted: "The enthusiasm that had surrounded it at the beginning had faded, and some executives concluded it would be easier for everyone if the brand simply moved forward independently."
Sources also suggested Markle's approach to the partnership created additional friction.
One insider said, "There were also frustrations about the constant demands and adjustments that came with trying to shape the brand.
"Over time, some executives just got tired of the process and wanted to move on to projects that felt more aligned with Netflix's core content strategy."
Despite the separation, Markle and Harry still maintain a broader relationship with the streaming service.
The couple's 2022 documentary series Harry & Meghan drew strong viewing figures for Netflix, though other projects connected to their production company have had more mixed results.
One project, the documentary Cookie Queens, which Harry and Markle executive-produced, was ultimately not picked up by the streamer.
Following the split, Markle's team will now handle development and staffing for As Ever internally rather than relying on Netflix's infrastructure.
Industry insiders say the brand's future now rests entirely on Markle's ability to build her brand independently in global markets beyond the United States.