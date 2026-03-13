EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The 'Brutally Simple' Reason Netflix Has Totally Parted Ways With Meghan Markle's 'Goop Copycat' Brand

Her venture sold products including jam, rosé wine, and decorative flower sprinkles, and Netflix initially supported the brand with development teams and behind-the-scenes staff. But sources said the partnership has now ended, with Markle taking full control of the company as it prepares to expand internationally into markets including Britain, Australia, and New Zealand.

Sources familiar with discussions inside Netflix said the decision was driven by frustration among streaming executives who struggled to position the brand within the platform's entertainment-driven identity.

One Los Angeles-based industry insider said, "The brutally simple reason Netflix parted ways with Meghan Markle's so-called Goop copycat brand is that executives eventually grew bored trying to make it work within their ecosystem.

"From their perspective, it felt like a broken jigsaw piece among the rest of their content."

The source added: "When you look at shows like Squid Game and Stranger Things and the movies it is now producing, a lifestyle brand selling jam and wine just did not belong in the same puzzle.

"People inside Netflix kept saying it was like trying to shove a square peg into a circular hole. No matter how much effort went into it, the brand never naturally aligned with the platform's identity as a global entertainment powerhouse."