Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Poised to Make Massive Goop-Style Move' — But It Has Prince Harry 'In Despair Over Their Finances'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is preparing a massive Goop-style move that could reshape her business empire.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is preparing what sources have told RadarOnline.com is a massive Goop-style move that could reshape her business empire – leaving Prince Harry "despairing" over their finances and urging caution.

The push centers on ambitious Meghan, 44, and her lifestyle brand As Ever, which she launched nearly two years ago and which insiders say is now poised for aggressive global expansion.

Meghan's Global Strategy for As Ever

Photo of Meghan Markle and As Ever products
Source: MEGA, Asever.com

Meghan Markle pushes As Ever toward a major global expansion.

The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties with Prince Harry, 41, in 2020, is believed to be planning a significant international rollout of her products, driven by strong early sales of her jam line and a belief that she can replicate the global reach achieved by Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop empire.

An insider said Meghan sees this as a defining moment for her business.

"Meghan genuinely believes this is her shot to make a massive Goop-style move and transform As Ever into a brand with worldwide influence," the source added.

"She frequently points to the way Goop has a global appeal and reach, and she is convinced that by moving quickly and decisively now, her own brand can follow the same trajectory."

Prince Harry's Financial Anxiety Over Brand Expansion

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry urges caution as Meghan ramps up spending.

But the source added her ambition has become a source of tension at home, with Harry increasingly anxious about the costs linked with expanding a brand.

Speculation intensified after online sleuths noticed a large volume of unsold inventory listed on As Ever's website following a technical glitch.

While critics seized on this as evidence of trouble, a source familiar with the brand dismissed that interpretation.

"The stockpiling has nothing to do with the business struggling," the insider said.

"It was manufactured deliberately as part of forward planning for overseas distribution, something Meghan has been mapping out for a long time rather than reacting on the fly."

The insider also said Meghan believes exposure in Europe and Asia could dramatically increase revenue.

Dominating the UK Market and Lifestyle Brand Goals

Photo of Meghan Markle and U.K street
Source: NETFLIX;UNSPLASH

Meghan is determined to dominate the U.K. jam market

Another source said the ex-actress is also determined to dominate the U.K. jam market as part of that strategy.

"She's committed to going all in rather than easing into it," the insider told us.

"From her point of view, this is the moment to pull the trigger on a full-scale expansion, with the U.K. serving only as the first step in a much broader international push."

The source said Meghan has framed the plan as a way to establish As Ever as a lifestyle brand with the same cultural reach as Goop.

Harry, however, is said to be uneasy.

A source close to the couple said: "He keeps coming back to the same point, telling Meghan they simply can't afford to pour money in at this speed. He isn't opposed to the business itself, and he accepts that the early numbers looked promising, but what worries him is the pace of spending and how quickly costs are mounting compared with the cash coming in."

Diverging Priorities for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan believes As Ever could become a global empire.

The source said Harry's "despair" over their finances has grown after a difficult period marked by stalled projects and fewer high-profile deals.

The Sussexes once secured lucrative agreements reportedly worth more than $100million with companies including Netflix and Spotify after leaving the royal family.

But recent years have seen fewer guaranteed income streams.

Meghan's Netflix cooking series With Love, Meghan promoted As Ever, but viewing figures reportedly declined, and a third season has not been announced.

Despite this, sources say Meghan is undeterred. "She knows he's trying to be careful and protect their finances," one insider added.

"But in her mind, hitting the brakes at this stage would be a huge mistake and could mean missing the momentum she believes the brand is finally building."

The source also said Meghan believes recent As Ever sales figures validate her vision and prove she is sitting on a potential goldmine. Another insider said the disagreement reflects different priorities.

"Harry's attention is on financial stability and repairing relationships with his family," the source added.

"Meghan, by contrast, is thinking about scale and long-term ambition, and she is convinced that replicating Goop's global reach is the clearest route to the billionaire status she believes is within reach."

The same source stressed Meghan has no intention of backing off, adding: "She genuinely believes this is her moment to act and that hesitation would only hold her back. In her mind, allowing fear or second-guessing to slow her down would mean undermining everything she has been working toward, so she is determined to push ahead regardless of the risks."

