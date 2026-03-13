Former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson Hits Back at Trolls Over Comments She's Aged 'Poorly' — 'I'm Happier Than Ever, With Less Money'

She claims to have been targeted by trolls over her looks, with many of her naysayers claiming she has not aged well.

Wilkinson wrote: "I'm ok with aging 'poorly.' For some reason, I'm happier than I've ever been lately, even with a little weight gain and wrinkles, and I'm not going to tie my happiness again into the negative energy."

The former The Girls Next Door star reassured her followers that she's "a balanced, single, positive, fun woman who loves life."

She added, "I hope that I can manage this feeling forever now after working hard to get here to this place.

"I was very young when I started TV and lived a crazy, chaotic 20 years of impressing others, but now it’s about ME. Giving back to ME. Even with less money and way less fame."