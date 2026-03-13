Former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson Hits Back at Trolls Over Comments She's Aged 'Poorly' — 'I'm Happier Than Ever, With Less Money'
March 13 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Kendra Wilkinson has hit back at cruel trolls for saying she's aged "poorly," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Playboy playmate, 40, commemorated International Women's Day with an Instagram selfie and included a caption addressing comments about her appearance and age.
'I'm Ok With Aging Poorly'
She claims to have been targeted by trolls over her looks, with many of her naysayers claiming she has not aged well.
Wilkinson wrote: "I'm ok with aging 'poorly.' For some reason, I'm happier than I've ever been lately, even with a little weight gain and wrinkles, and I'm not going to tie my happiness again into the negative energy."
The former The Girls Next Door star reassured her followers that she's "a balanced, single, positive, fun woman who loves life."
She added, "I hope that I can manage this feeling forever now after working hard to get here to this place.
"I was very young when I started TV and lived a crazy, chaotic 20 years of impressing others, but now it’s about ME. Giving back to ME. Even with less money and way less fame."
What Is Kendra Wilkinson Doing Now?
Wilkinson was just 18 when she first moved into the Playboy Mansion, making her name on the reality series alongside late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and his other girlfriends, Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison.
She later starred on E!'s Kendra from 2009 to 2011 and WeTV's Kendra on Top between 2012 and 2017.
Wilkinson's post concluded with her reintroducing herself and sharing that she's now a realtor and a mom to her two kids.
"Watching them grow has been my (ultimate) happiness over everything else." She shares 16-year-old son Hank Randall IV and 11-year-old daughter Alijah Mary with ex-husband Hank Baskett.
The former pin-up was met with an outpour of support, including former playmate Crystal Harris, 39, who wrote: "Cheers to those who grow and move on to the life waiting for us."
Another user added: "It's honestly a blessing to age. Idk why people are so against it. We aren't meant to stay young forever. People just need to learn to enjoy the ride."
Last year, Wilkinson felt the need to respond to more comments surrounding her weight.
In January 2025, she posted a selfie on Instagram and thanked those who sent positive messages about her previous post discussing her weight gain.
"A little weight gain and aging isn’t something I call a failure, and I do enough every day to keep myself standing upright, healthy, mentally healthy and smiling," she wrote at the time.
"Overcoming challenges just shapes us into new people, and I’m willing to live and learn and grow through it all while staying focused and motivated."
Wilkinson turned 40 on June 12.
Getting ahead of the critics, she said: "Almost 40 is feeling amazing and yes, to the people criticizing my alcohol intake... I hear you, and that will be monitored better."
She admitted: "Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much, but you know what's coming up in JUNE…. Shots. Love ya."