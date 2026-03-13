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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Has Crazily Egotistical Two-Word Nickname For Him and Meghan Markle' As He's Convinced They Can 'Save' Royal Family

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is said to have a shocking nickname for him and Meghan Markle.

March 13 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry is said to privately believe he and Meghan Markle represent the "antidote to Andrew" – a nickname insiders say the 41-year-old prince has given himself and his wife as he is convinced they could help rescue the royal family's reputation during one of the most turbulent periods in its modern history.

Harry, 41, and his ambitious wife, Markle, 44, stepped down as senior working members of the British royal family in 2020 before relocating to the United States.

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reportedly believes he and Markle could repair the royal family's reputation.

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Since leaving official royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have built an international public profile through charity initiatives, humanitarian work, and media projects.

Their latest overseas engagement saw them undertake a two-day visit to Jordan, where they met organizations supporting children evacuated from conflict zones in Gaza after being invited by World Health Organization director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, 61.

The trip included meetings with medical teams and organizations helping transport injured children from Gaza to hospitals in Jordan for urgent treatment.

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'Antidote to Andrew'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry privately calls the couple the 'Antidote to Andrew,' according to sources.

According to sources familiar with the prince's thinking, Harry believes such international engagements demonstrate he and Mearkle could still play a vital role connected to the monarchy.

One insider said: "Harry has started referring to himself and Meghan in what some people describe as a crazily egotistical way, calling them the 'Antidote to Andrew' because he believes they represent the exact opposite of the scandal that has damaged the royal family's reputation."

The source added: "In Harry's mind, the monarchy is under enormous pressure right now and he genuinely believes he and Meghan are exactly what the royal family needs if it wants to repair its image and reconnect with audiences around the world."

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Monarchy Needs Global Facing Figures

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The couple's recent trip to Jordan included meetings with organizations helping children evacuated from Gaza.

"From Harry's perspective, the royal family is going through a moment of real strain," the insider said. "There are fewer working royals, ongoing controversies, and increasing scrutiny from the public and the media.

"Because of that, he believes the monarchy needs figures who are comfortable operating on a global stage, people who can engage with international audiences and represent the institution beyond Britain."

Another source close to the Sussexes said Harry sees his and Meghan's international work as evidence that they could help stabilize the monarchy.

The insider added: "Harry genuinely believes the humanitarian work he and Meghan have been doing shows they are capable of representing something bigger than themselves.

"In his view, the global visibility they have built since leaving the UK proves they could help the royal family navigate a difficult moment."

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'Harry Believes The Firm Needs a Reset'

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

In Prince Harry's view the couple could reconnect the institution with global audiences.

The source added Harry believes the royal family currently lacks younger working members who are able to take on major international engagements.

They said: "Harry feels there are simply fewer active royals able to travel and connect with people around the world in the way the institution once relied on.

"When he looks at the projects and visits he and Meghan have undertaken internationally, he sees it as proof they have the experience and platform to step into that role."

According to the same insider, Harry believes the ongoing fallout from the controversy surrounding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, 66, could ruin the monarchy.

They noted: "Harry believes the Andrew scandal has dragged the royal family back into an extremely damaging spotlight and exposed weaknesses in how the institution deals with crises.

"In Harry's view, the situation has made the monarchy look outdated and unprepared for modern scrutiny, which is why he thinks a new approach is needed."

Windsor has faced mounting criticism over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein. He has denied wrongdoing, but the controversy has continued to overshadow the royal family.

A source said Harry believes the moment marks the need for a major change in the monarchy as a brand.

"Harry believes that The Firm needs a reset, and he thinks he and Meghan represent exactly the kind of modern global figures who could help deliver it," the insider explained.

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