EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Has Crazily Egotistical Two-Word Nickname For Him and Meghan Markle' As He's Convinced They Can 'Save' Royal Family

The source added Harry believes the royal family currently lacks younger working members who are able to take on major international engagements.

They said: "Harry feels there are simply fewer active royals able to travel and connect with people around the world in the way the institution once relied on.

"When he looks at the projects and visits he and Meghan have undertaken internationally, he sees it as proof they have the experience and platform to step into that role."

According to the same insider, Harry believes the ongoing fallout from the controversy surrounding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, 66, could ruin the monarchy.

They noted: "Harry believes the Andrew scandal has dragged the royal family back into an extremely damaging spotlight and exposed weaknesses in how the institution deals with crises.

"In Harry's view, the situation has made the monarchy look outdated and unprepared for modern scrutiny, which is why he thinks a new approach is needed."

Windsor has faced mounting criticism over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein. He has denied wrongdoing, but the controversy has continued to overshadow the royal family.

A source said Harry believes the moment marks the need for a major change in the monarchy as a brand.

"Harry believes that The Firm needs a reset, and he thinks he and Meghan represent exactly the kind of modern global figures who could help deliver it," the insider explained.