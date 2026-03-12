EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is Convinced he and Meghan Markle are 'Exactly What the Royal Family Needs Now'
March 12 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry has become convinced he and Meghan Markle are "exactly what the royal family needs now" as the monarchy faces mounting pressure from scandals, shrinking numbers of working royals, and growing global scrutiny.
Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, infamously stepped down as working members of the British royal family in 2020 and relocated to the United States.
Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have built an international profile through charity initiatives, media projects, and humanitarian travel. Their most recent "fake royal" trip saw the couple undertake a two-day visit to Jordan, where they met organizations assisting children evacuated from conflict zones in Gaza.
The pair's visit, organized at the invitation of World Health Organization director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, involved meetings with frontline medical teams and visits to projects transporting injured children to Jordan for urgent treatment.
Prince Harry Believes Monarchy Needs Global Facing Royals
The trip has fueled speculation among royal watchers Harry believes the couple's international work demonstrates they could still play a meaningful role connected to the monarchy.
One source familiar with Harry's thinking said the prince increasingly views the institution as entering a moment of instability.
They said: "Harry's view is that the monarchy is going through a moment of real strain and uncertainty, with a number of challenges hitting it all at once.
"Because of that, he believes the family needs people who can operate comfortably on the world stage and engage with global audiences in a meaningful way."
Sussexes See Overseas Work As Proof Of Value
The source added Harry is also convinced the modern royal family must adapt to a more international role if it is to maintain relevance.
"From Harry's perspective, the monarchy cannot simply focus inward or rely on tradition alone," they noted.
"He thinks it needs figures who can travel, speak to international issues, and connect with communities across different countries, people who can represent the institution beyond Britain in a way that resonates globally."
The insider also said Harry sees his and Markle's overseas work as proof they could help stabilize the institution during a difficult period.
They added: "Harry looks at the humanitarian trips he and Meghan have been involved in and sees them as proof that they can handle major engagements that attract global attention and bring focus to important issues."
The source added that, in Harry's mind, those experiences demonstrate the value they could offer the monarchy at a time of upheaval.
"Harry genuinely believes that the work they have been doing, meeting international organizations, supporting humanitarian causes, and engaging with communities overseas, shows they have the skills and visibility to represent something bigger than themselves," the insider said.
"In Harry's view, that kind of global presence from him and Meghan is precisely what the royal family needs right now."
Royal Family Needs 'More Younger Members'
Another source close to the Sussexes said Harry believes the monarchy currently faces a leadership gap among younger working royals.
The insider said, "Harry feels the royal family does not currently have enough younger members who are both prominent and active enough to take on major engagements around the world. From his perspective, there are fewer people available to represent the institution on the global stage than there once were."
The source added Harry thinks he and Markle have already demonstrated they could help fill that gap.
They said: "He looks at the visits and projects he and Meghan have undertaken internationally and sees that as evidence they can step into that role if needed. In Harry's mind, they have already shown they are capable of carrying out those kinds of high-profile engagements and connecting with audiences beyond Britain."
The insider added that the prince believes recent controversies have intensified the pressure on the monarchy.
"From Harry's perspective, the situation involving Andrew has dragged the royal family back into a level of scrutiny that is both intense and damaging," they explained. "He thinks it has forced the institution to confront questions about accountability and reputation that it would rather avoid."
The same source added Harry views the episode as highlighting deeper structural weaknesses within the monarchy.
An insider said, "Harry believes the fallout from the Andrew scandal has revealed cracks in how the royal family operates and responds to crises. In his view, it has exposed vulnerabilities within the institution that have made it look outdated and unprepared for the pressures of the modern world."
Andrew Windsor has also been released "under investigation" after being arrested by cops on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.