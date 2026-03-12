EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is Convinced he and Meghan Markle are 'Exactly What the Royal Family Needs Now'

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, infamously stepped down as working members of the British royal family in 2020 and relocated to the United States.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry has become convinced he and Meghan Markle are "exactly what the royal family needs now" as the monarchy faces mounting pressure from scandals, shrinking numbers of working royals, and growing global scrutiny.

The Duke thinks the royal family needs their global presence, according to sources.

The pair's visit, organized at the invitation of World Health Organization director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, involved meetings with frontline medical teams and visits to projects transporting injured children to Jordan for urgent treatment.

Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have built an international profile through charity initiatives, media projects, and humanitarian travel. Their most recent "fake royal" trip saw the couple undertake a two-day visit to Jordan, where they met organizations assisting children evacuated from conflict zones in Gaza.

"Because of that, he believes the family needs people who can operate comfortably on the world stage and engage with global audiences in a meaningful way."

They said: "Harry's view is that the monarchy is going through a moment of real strain and uncertainty, with a number of challenges hitting it all at once.

One source familiar with Harry's thinking said the prince increasingly views the institution as entering a moment of instability.

The trip has fueled speculation among royal watchers Harry believes the couple's international work demonstrates they could still play a meaningful role connected to the monarchy.

Prince Harry is said to believe the institution needs figures comfortable on the world stage.

The source added Harry is also convinced the modern royal family must adapt to a more international role if it is to maintain relevance.

"From Harry's perspective, the monarchy cannot simply focus inward or rely on tradition alone," they noted.

"He thinks it needs figures who can travel, speak to international issues, and connect with communities across different countries, people who can represent the institution beyond Britain in a way that resonates globally."

The insider also said Harry sees his and Markle's overseas work as proof they could help stabilize the institution during a difficult period.

They added: "Harry looks at the humanitarian trips he and Meghan have been involved in and sees them as proof that they can handle major engagements that attract global attention and bring focus to important issues."

The source added that, in Harry's mind, those experiences demonstrate the value they could offer the monarchy at a time of upheaval.

"Harry genuinely believes that the work they have been doing, meeting international organizations, supporting humanitarian causes, and engaging with communities overseas, shows they have the skills and visibility to represent something bigger than themselves," the insider said.

"In Harry's view, that kind of global presence from him and Meghan is precisely what the royal family needs right now."