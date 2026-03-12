Your tip
Ex-Con, 52, Who Shoved Large Beverage Container Up His Butt During Drug Bust Released From Florida Jail After Cutting Plea Deal

Walter Frymire/x-ray
Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Walter Frymire shoved a thermos where the sun doesn't shine.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 12 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

A Florida man is on thin ice after shoving an entire insulated thermos up his rectum in a bizarre attempt to smuggle drugs into jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Walter Frymire, who already had 25 prior arrests and had been to state prison five times, was released from jail after cutting a plea deal with authorities.

Walter Frymire was trying to sneak drugs in a jail.
Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Walter Frymire was trying to sneak drugs in a jail.

Frymire pleaded no contest to possession of a meth pipe and threatening a sheriff’s deputy, according to court records. A felony drug charge was dropped by prosecutors as part of the deal.

The 51-year-old had been locked up since his October arrest. At the time, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who is known for his eccentricity in the state, said the ordeal began with a complaint about a naked man at a park.

Source: polksheriff/Instgram

"We got a call that he was naked inside of a restroom at a public park, so we asked – is he 'naked' or 'buck naked'?" Judd explained to viewers of his personal daily Instagram "morning briefing" video post.

"You can be naked and still have your socks on, but if you’re buck naked, you are totally naked," Judd continued.

A responding deputy said Frymire had all of these clothes on by the time he got there, so he simply escorted the man out of the park. However, he later trespassed on some nearby railroad tracks, and this time, deputies arrested him. When they did, they discovered he had some methamphetamine in his possession.

'Up the Exit Ramp'

Sheriff Grady Polk went into graphic detail when describing the story.
Source: polksheriff/Instgram

Sheriff Grady Polk went into graphic detail when describing the story.

Once at the jail, Frymire was subjected to a routine body scan, which the sheriff explained is standard procedure to prevent contraband from entering the facility.

The X-ray apparently worked, but what the scan showed startled deputies.

"He brought a thermos into the jail," Judd said at the time. "That’s right. He put it up the exit ramp. You know what I mean?"

Polk then took a swig from a similar thermo.
Source: polksheriff/Instgram

Polk then took a swig from a similar thermo.

Judd said Frymire admitted to inserting the thermos into his body roughly 24 hours earlier. The sheriff then paused to take a sip of coffee from a similar thermos, quick to explain it was not the same one.

The item was large enough to pose a serious medical risk to his rectum. In fact, it darn near killed him, prompting deputies to rush Frymire to a hospital.

"They had to find a specialist," Judd added. "It was quite the ordeal, but he’s thermos-less in the county jail today."

He added, "The deputy saved his life. And that was after Walter threatened to kill him."

'You Can't Make This Up'

walter Frymire
Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Frymire was released after cutting a plea deal

In the comments section, most people were shocked. Others weren't surprised, as it was a story about a "Florida man."

"You just can’t make this stuff up," one person commented. "How does one explain the human race issues?"

"I will never drink from a thermos again," another person remarked, as a third agreed: "Now I don’t even want to FINISH my coffee!"

While a fourth user noted: "Drinking from the thermos after describing what happened is diabolical."

