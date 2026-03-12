Trump Endorses Candidate Who Once Poked Fun at 'Nine Foot Tall' Son Barron and Mocked Reclusive Teen's Voice

On Wednesday, March 11, Trump took to the conservative platform and claimed Herrera "will work tirelessly to advance our MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Agenda." Trump also claimed the 30-year-old will "fight hard" to do several things, including "cut taxes and regulations, "keep our border secure," and "stop migrant crime."

"Brandon Herrera has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Texas' 23rd Congressional District," Trump added, before gushing, "He will never let you down!"

However, it appears Herrera may have let him down in February 2024, when he and his pals insulted Barron while on their podcast, Unsubscribe.

Before Herrera got his shots in, one of his co-hosts labeled Barron a "long ventriloquist-like dummy," and another joked the now 19-year-old "looks like a bully."