Trump Endorses Candidate Who Once Poked Fun at 'Nine Foot Tall' Son Barron and Mocked Reclusive Teen's Voice
March 12 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has endorsed a candidate who once ridiculed the president's youngest son, Barron, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old had no problem taking it to Truth Social to praise YouTuber Brandon Herrera and doing all he could to help his congressional bid.
Donald Trump Praises Brandon Herrera
On Wednesday, March 11, Trump took to the conservative platform and claimed Herrera "will work tirelessly to advance our MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Agenda." Trump also claimed the 30-year-old will "fight hard" to do several things, including "cut taxes and regulations, "keep our border secure," and "stop migrant crime."
"Brandon Herrera has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Texas' 23rd Congressional District," Trump added, before gushing, "He will never let you down!"
However, it appears Herrera may have let him down in February 2024, when he and his pals insulted Barron while on their podcast, Unsubscribe.
Before Herrera got his shots in, one of his co-hosts labeled Barron a "long ventriloquist-like dummy," and another joked the now 19-year-old "looks like a bully."
Barron Trump Is 'Like Nine Feet Tall'
Herrera then got his shots in, claiming Barron is "like nine feet tall" and noting the private teen is "starting to become a meme." He took it a step further by imitating Baron's voice and saying, "Daddy is coming, Daddy is angry."
A year earlier, in August 2023, Herrera even called out Trump, claiming the former reality star had "messed up a lot of stuff as far as like guns and things."
Trump and Herrera also didn't seem to see eye-to-eye just two months ago, when the controversial politician's lawyers accused the podcaster of sending a mailer with Trump's image in a "deceptive manner."
The letter, according to The Texas Tribune, read: "The mailer described above is inconsistent with President Trump's unequivocal endorsement of Congressman (Tony) Gonzalez [sic], and it is likely to confuse voters with respect to President Trump's preferred candidate in the primary election.
"In short, the Committee’s mailer uses President Trump's image and likeness in a deceptive manner that is contrary to President Trump's stated position regarding the primary election."
However, all that doesn't seem to matter, as Trump appears to be in Herrera's corner. It also helped that Rep. Tony Gonzales, who Trump previously supported, dropped out of the race after it was discovered he had an affair with a former staffer, who later died by suicide.
In response to his endorsement, Herrera gushed, "Thank you, President Trump. It's now time to take the fight to the Democrats in November and continue working to deliver great wins for TX23 and the rest of the nation."
No word yet on how Barron feels about his father's latest endorsement, as he's busy studying business at NYU's Stern School of Business in Lower Manhattan.
And according to Kaya Walker, the former president of NYU College Republicans, Barron keeps a low profile, labeling him an "oddity on campus."
Barron Trump Is 'Very Aware of His Privacy'
"He goes to class, he goes home," Walker claimed in a Vanity Fair story, and added one of the professors said he "doesn't really belong here."
According to one source, Barron is "very focused on how he presents himself now."
The insider explained: 'He’s thoughtful, deliberate, and wants to be confident when he speaks, but he does it quietly, without drawing attention," while another tipster claimed Barron "stays away from the spotlight whenever possible."
"He’s very aware of his privacy..." they added.