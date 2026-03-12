Your tip
'Tyra Banks Was Hardcore B---h': Janice Dickinson Claims 'America's Next Top Model' Tortured Contestants — Leaving Them 'Completely Depressed'

Janice Dickinson called out Tyra Banks.

March 12 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Janice Dickinson spilled the tea on behind-the-scenes demands on America's Next Top Model and the cruelty to contestants that left them "completely depressed," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On a recent installment of E!'s Dirty Rotten Scandals, Dickinson claimed she was told to lean into more cutting comments during her stint as judge on the controversial talent competition.

Be More Like Simon Cowell

"The producers on America's Next Top Model, especially Tyra (Banks), were begging me to be harsher and cruel, like Simon Cowell was on American Idol," Dickinson revealed.

The American Idol judge became known for his abrasive remarks and refusal to pull any punches when it came to his criticism of contestants in early seasons of the singing show. Despite his sometimes harsh comments, he was still very popular among fans – a phenomenon ANTM was seemingly trying to recreate.

Tyra Banks' 'Competitiveness and Jealousy'

The former model, who was extremely successful in the '70s and '80s, then took a more direct jab at Banks, who she claimed "didn't want any competition" from the contestants.

She declared Banks "would go harder on the Black girls on the show," because it was "about competitiveness and jealousy and her being older than these young models."

Despite trying to craft a "tough team mom" persona to the contestants on the show, Dickinson said she "did not build up enough confidence in the girls" to make that work.

"They left the show completely depressed and depleted while she got so effing rich," she added.

Low Paychecks and Wild NDAs

This is far from the first time Banks and ANTM have faced backlash.

As Radar previously reported, Sarah Hartshorne, a former contestant and currently retired plus-size model, claimed the women were only given $40 a day and had to pay for their own food back in 2021.

She also recalled that the contestants were once threatened with a $10million lawsuit if they broke the NDA they signed in connection with the show.

"I remember that number so specifically because one girl raised her hand and said, 'What if we don't have $10 million? Because, point of fact, I do not have $10 million,'" Hartshorne shared at the time. "And the executive producer said, 'We know that. We won't just sue you; we'll sue your whole family, we'll sue your parents or guardians, your grandparents, your kids, your future kids, your future children's children's children's children. We will keep suing you until we get that money.'"

Tyra Banks 'Changed' by Motherhood

Despite her reputation, the years have seemingly softened Banks. A source spilled that she's "changed" from her old ways and become a "real human being" around her family and friends.

"During her TV work, Tyra sometimes looked like she relished delivering bad news or just lording over contestants with whatever authority she had," the source explained. "But motherhood and this long break from Hollywood have really changed her."

Added the source, "She's learned to shut down that hard edge she had as a TV host."

