'Tyra Banks Was Hardcore B---h': Janice Dickinson Claims 'America's Next Top Model' Tortured Contestants — Leaving Them 'Completely Depressed'

This is far from the first time Banks and ANTM have faced backlash.

As Radar previously reported, Sarah Hartshorne, a former contestant and currently retired plus-size model, claimed the women were only given $40 a day and had to pay for their own food back in 2021.

She also recalled that the contestants were once threatened with a $10million lawsuit if they broke the NDA they signed in connection with the show.

"I remember that number so specifically because one girl raised her hand and said, 'What if we don't have $10 million? Because, point of fact, I do not have $10 million,'" Hartshorne shared at the time. "And the executive producer said, 'We know that. We won't just sue you; we'll sue your whole family, we'll sue your parents or guardians, your grandparents, your kids, your future kids, your future children's children's children's children. We will keep suing you until we get that money.'"