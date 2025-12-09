Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Tyra Banks

WATCH: Tyra Banks Accused of Being on Drugs After Having a Meltdown About Santa Claus at Sydney Drag Club — 'She's So High!'

Photo of Tyra Banks
Source: MEGA, @ArtOfDialogue_/X

Tyra Banks's bizarre rant at a Sydney drag club had fans confused.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tyra Banks' erratic behavior onstage at a drag club in Australia has her fans worried about the former America's Next Top Model host's longtime sobriety after video of the incident surfaced on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former supermodel, 52, went on a wild, slurring rant about Santa Claus stealing things while promoting her SMiZE & DREAM ice cream in Sydney, leaving some people worried that she was seemingly on "drugs."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tyra Banks
Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X

Banks' odd way of speaking left fans baffled.

Banks was seen wearing a long, canary-yellow wig and a matching yellow Santa hat in the video posted to X on Monday, December 8.

She told an unhinged story about how, after Santa Claus comes down the chimney, he tries to make a version of her ice cream with the cookies and milk children leave out for him.

"Child, he ain't biting that cookie. He ain't sipping that cream. He taking a bowl from your cabinet ... and he putting a little bit of cookie, and he putting a little bit of that milk, and he mixing it up. And then he put it in your freezer. And he trying to make it taste like Santa SMiZE, and it tastes like Santa s---!" she huffed with a sweaty face.

Article continues below advertisement

Unraveling Onstage

Photo of Tyra Banks
Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X

Banks moved to Sydney in an effort to expand her ice cream business.

Banks was highly animated and slightly slurring as she went on to tell a rambling story about "magic" reindeer before doing a clumsy rap about the topic.

More clips showed the former Dancing With the Stars host's onstage antics becoming increasingly unglued, as an audience shot showed members of the crowd with shocked expressions.

Over one of the snippets, the words, "Somebody come collect Tyra Banks," appeared.

"I think I'm going crazy," Banks quipped in a fast-talking tone in one of the clips.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Critics Go Off Banks' Bizarre Appearance

Photo of Tyra Banks
Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X

Several fans suggested Banks may be on drugs.

"The sweat, the wig being connected to the hat, the rant….there’s so much to unpack here," one user on X commented about Banks going haywire/

A user claimed, Banks was "so high," while another wondered if the TV personality was "on drugs."

However, at least one user pointed out how Banks has always been a bit eccentric.

"This is normal Tyra. Y’all must’ve forgotten when she faked rabies on The Tyra Show back in the day. She knows how to commit," they joked.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Sean Combs

EXCLUSIVE: The REAL Reason Sean 'Diddy' Combs is Battling to Have Horrifying Netflix Documentary Canned

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Single Biggest Heartbreak Kim Kardashian Suffered at Hands of 'Nazi-Loving' Ex Kanye West

Sober Roller

Photo of Tyra Banks
Source: MEGA

Banks launched her ice cream brand in 2021.

Despite some fans thinking Banks was on drugs, she's proudly stated that she's never touched any narcotics or booze despite years in the modeling industry.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model boasted about waiting until she turned 50 in December 2023 to have her first proper cocktail.

"We took a seaplane, had a meal in the middle of nowhere. I even had an alcoholic drink for the first time! It wasn’t worth it. I was like, 'This is nasty!'" Banks said about trying booze for the first time.

She previously told fans in a 2011 e-mail, "I feel like I've been very lucky because I don't really have an addictive personality. I've never had any drugs, and I had a little taste of alcohol when I was 12 years old, but that's about it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.