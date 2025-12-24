EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks' Ballroom Bust! 'Dancing With the Stars' Producers Say Model's Hosting Era on Reality Show Was a 'Disaster'
Dec. 24 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Bigshots at Dancing With the Stars toyed with bringing back model Tyra Banks as host – but the plan was dead on arrival, leaving emcees Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro in charge of the ballroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tyra Shut Down
"Tyra's name was thrown on the table," an insider shared. "But it was immediately shut down. Producers don't want to remind viewers of what a disaster the show was during her hosting run."
Banks, 51, left in 2023 after just three seasons amid sinking ratings and fan backlash over awkward banter – and sources said she's still bitter over the botched experience.
"An unpredictable Tyra on live TV? That's the last thing they need," a production insider added. "The ballroom is supposed to be glitter and joy – not grudges."
While producers might not be open to welcoming the former host back on the show, Ribeiro recently reflected on her short-lived stint on the hit dancing competition series – and why the timing was unfortunate.
He said to Parade magazine: "Unfortunately for Tyra, she came onto the show during COVID. And not having the ability to connect with the celebrities and with the pros—how do you do that? It was always a two-person job. It became a one-woman show. So everything was on her to deliver everything when the show wasn’t designed that way."
Ribeiro added: "The show set her up for failure because there was no way for her to win."