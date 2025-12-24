EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks' Ballroom Bust! 'Dancing With the Stars' Producers Say Model's Hosting Era on Reality Show Was a 'Disaster'

"An unpredictable Tyra on live TV? That's the last thing they need," a production insider added. "The ballroom is supposed to be glitter and joy – not grudges."

While producers might not be open to welcoming the former host back on the show, Ribeiro recently reflected on her short-lived stint on the hit dancing competition series – and why the timing was unfortunate.

He said to Parade magazine: "Unfortunately for Tyra, she came onto the show during COVID. And not having the ability to connect with the celebrities and with the pros—how do you do that? It was always a two-person job. It became a one-woman show. So everything was on her to deliver everything when the show wasn’t designed that way."

Ribeiro added: "The show set her up for failure because there was no way for her to win."