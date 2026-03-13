Emotional Erika Kirk Torched Over Bizarre Remarks About 'Young White Men' During Speech — 'She's So Repulsive' 

Erika swiftly faced backlash on social media as many poked fun at her for using the redundant phrase "male man."

One X user quipped, "Young white mailmen is what she actually said lol," and another chimed in, "Hold up. Now Erika Kirk is only championing a young white mailman? Who is this mailman?"

Others dubbed the newfound CEO of TPUSA a "racist" for the controversial comment.

A third social media user slammed, "Just said the quiet part out loud," and a fourth joked, "Us poor helpless white men have it so tough."

Another person called Erika's remark "shocking" and "disgusting," as an additional critic jabbed, "They don't even try and hide their racism anymore."