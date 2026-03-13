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Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Emotional Erika Kirk Torched Over Bizarre Remarks About 'Young White Men' During Speech — 'She's So Repulsive' 

Erika Kirk attended the Arkansas event alongside Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk attended the event alongside Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

March 13 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

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Erika Kirk was blasted on social media after making a wild remark about "young white" men, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Wednesday, March 11, Charlie Kirk's widow, 37, joined Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to announce a new initiative encouraging high schools and colleges to open chapters for Turning Point USA's Club America.

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What Did Erika Kirk Say?

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Erika Kirk told young white man not to 'let anyone disenfranchise you.'
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk told young white man not to 'let anyone disenfranchise you.'

At one point, Erika spoke out on criticism some might face for aligning with TPUSA and conservative values, before making a strange remark about supposed hardships white men could experience.

"Don't let anyone disenfranchise you because you're a young man, especially a young white male man," she told the crowd. "Don't ever let anyone talk down to you. We need strong men out there, strong men who are convicted that will be good leaders, good husbands, good fathers."

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Erika Kirk Mocked for 'Young White Male' Comment

Social media critics called Erika Kirk 'racist' for her remark.
Source: MEGA

Social media critics called Erika Kirk 'racist' for her remark.

Erika swiftly faced backlash on social media as many poked fun at her for using the redundant phrase "male man."

One X user quipped, "Young white mailmen is what she actually said lol," and another chimed in, "Hold up. Now Erika Kirk is only championing a young white mailman? Who is this mailman?"

Others dubbed the newfound CEO of TPUSA a "racist" for the controversial comment.

A third social media user slammed, "Just said the quiet part out loud," and a fourth joked, "Us poor helpless white men have it so tough."

Another person called Erika's remark "shocking" and "disgusting," as an additional critic jabbed, "They don't even try and hide their racism anymore."

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More Erika Kirk Backlash

Erika Kirk has been accused of milking her husband's death for fame.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk has been accused of milking her husband's death for fame.

This is far from the first time Erika has been slammed for her behavior following her husband's shocking assassination. Since his death, she's assumed the role as CEO of TPUSA and she's been appointed to her late husband's former gig on an advisory board for the U.S. Air Force Academy.

She was also hit with claims she was not properly grieving her husband after taking the stage at multiple major events around the country in attention-grabbing outfits and seemingly ditching a wedding photo that was once in Charlie's office.

Earlier this year, she was criticized for saying she didn't want "fame" in a resurfaced video.

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Donald Trump appointed Erika Kirk to an advisory board for the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appointed Erika Kirk to an advisory board for the U.S. Air Force Academy.

"It was one of those moments where I really understood what it meant to just fall to the ground and tear your clothes and say, 'I don't want anything to do with this anymore,'" she said in the clip. "I don't want the fame that comes with it. I don't want the pride. Oh my gosh, I don't want the pride."

"It was this weird tug of war, and she just looked at me, and she was like, 'You can no longer chase paper and glitter,'" she continued. "And for me, I never compromised after that. And even to this day, it doesn't matter."

Once again, she was quickly called out by critics insinuating she was a hypocrite.

One user sneered, "I don't want the fame. I just hopped into the CEO position ASAP and stepped out in glittered-up suits like a celebrity at every event after," and another added, "No longer chase paper and glitter. Literally stand on stage in a glitter pant suit."

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