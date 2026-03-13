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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Nuclear Doomsday With China Looms — But Trump Strikes First

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping are on the road to WWIII.

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March 13 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Forget about IranRadarOnline.com can reveal the real threat of World War III will come from China. And it's all TikTok's fault.

President Trump is reportedly gearing up for an epic showdown with the superpower after the rogue nation tested what is being called a "nuclear doomsday weapon" last month.

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TikTok as Time Runs Out

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Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping
Source: mega

President Trump is said to be ready to threaten China after the nation tested a doomsday bomb.

Intelligence experts say the communist country’s threatening new weapon is likely a response to Trump's punishing tariffs and restrictions on the once Chinese-owned TikTok, which ultimately forced a majority stake of the hugely profitable social media giant to be sold to American investors.

The president has scheduled a summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for later this month, which sources say is intended to dissuade China from any plans to attack the U.S. or its Western allies.

According to intelligence experts, while China continues to develop next-generation tactical nuclear arms, the U.S. maintains a clear military advantage in weaponry and technology.

"Trump will use those realities to put a stop to China’s nuclear weapons development efforts," predicts Ret. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely.

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Targeting Taiwan

Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping
Source: mega

Trump has warned China.

Insiders say China’s weapons testing signals that it is poised to invade independent Taiwan, which it has consistently threatened to annex, an act experts believe would spark a global conflict.

But sources claim Trump intends to make it clear that a Chinese invasion of the democratic state will never happen.

"Trump will demonstrate we have a rock-solid commitment to our Asian allies," said international affairs expert Michael Szanto. "He’ll make it clear we have the most powerful military conceivable."

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Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping
Source: mega

Xi Jinping, will meet with the Trump later this month.

Despite ongoing friction between the two superpowers, including heavy U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports and blame for the worsening American opioid crisis, Trump and Xi had a cordial meeting last October, opening their summit with an air of flattery.

Xi expressed his appreciation, stating, "It feels warm" to see Trump, even as he acknowledged the "frictions now and then" in their relations.

"We should stay the right course and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-U.S. relations," Xi told Trump, emphasizing the importance of cooperation amidst global challenges.

"I always believe that China's development goes hand-in-hand with your vision to make America great again. Our two countries are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together."

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Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping
Source: mega

The two are locked in a power play.

But as the world watched the power play unfold, tension was palpable. Trump's aggressive tariffs and China's retaliatory export limits on rare earth elements have put both nations on edge like never before.

The possibility of an economic collision looms large as both sides recognize the stakes involved, along with the dire consequences that could threaten global stability.

That was all put aside at their last meeting, as Trump reciprocated Xi's praise with similar sentiments, calling him a "great leader of a great country," while adding optimistically, "we’re going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time."

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