EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Nuclear Doomsday With China Looms — But Trump Strikes First

President Trump is reportedly gearing up for an epic showdown with the superpower after the rogue nation tested what is being called a "nuclear doomsday weapon" last month.

Forget about Iran – RadarOnline.com can reveal the real threat of World War III will come from China. And it's all TikTok 's fault.

President Trump is said to be ready to threaten China after the nation tested a doomsday bomb.

Intelligence experts say the communist country’s threatening new weapon is likely a response to Trump's punishing tariffs and restrictions on the once Chinese-owned TikTok, which ultimately forced a majority stake of the hugely profitable social media giant to be sold to American investors.

The president has scheduled a summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for later this month, which sources say is intended to dissuade China from any plans to attack the U.S. or its Western allies.

According to intelligence experts, while China continues to develop next-generation tactical nuclear arms, the U.S. maintains a clear military advantage in weaponry and technology.

"Trump will use those realities to put a stop to China’s nuclear weapons development efforts," predicts Ret. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely.