Jeff Bezos Ripped By Own Staff Over Mega $75M 'Melania' Movie Deal — As Amazon Boss Claims He 'Wasn't Involved' in Pricey Purchase

According to sources with knowledge of what went down at the secret meeting, Bezos had to respond to brutal questions, including the mega-movie deal, cutting down the staff at the iconic publication, and whether the world's second-richest man is trying to get chummy with President Trump.

"One staffer asked Bezos pointedly whether Amazon's involvement with Melania Trump's documentary was an effort to curry favor with the Trump administration," an insider told Status. "Bezos denied that assertion, growing defensive and insisting that it was a 'hands-off' deal that he wasn't involved in personally."

While the Melania movie, which was directed by disgraced director Brett Ratner, wasn't exactly a hit, Bezos is said to have told his upset staff he still stands to see a return on his investment.

The documentary was mercilessly mocked and was labeled "embarrassing" for having its own themed popcorn bucket.