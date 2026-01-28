EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump Destroyed Over 'Embarrassing' Popcorn Bucket for New Self-Titled Film as Tickets Continue to Go Unsold
Jan. 28 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Melania Trump's upcoming $75million film continues to be mocked left and right, with even a popcorn bucket now receiving the wrath from critics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One user on Reddit revealed the movie already has its own popcorn bucket for viewers to handle while watching... despite not many tickets being sold ahead of its January 30th release.
Popcorn Bucket Mishap
"They really will make a popcorn bucket for anything," the user wrote alongside two photos of the black and white popcorn bucket adorned with the words, "A New Film... MELANIA." The bucket also has the tagline "Twenty Days to History" right above the film's release date.
On the other side of the bucket, a photo of the First Lady sitting on a chair with a black stare covers almost the entirety of the bucket, which was enough to lead to plenty of insults on the forum.
"That's not a popcorn bucket. That's for when you need to take a s-- and can't find a toilet," one person mocked, while others labeled it "embarrassing."
Another added, "If they gave it away, I'd give it back or throw it away. So weird... I can't get away from these people. Propaganda is insane."
"I am always looking for new barf buckets!" a user joked.
'MELANIA' Tickets Fail to Sell
The film, bought by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, promises to give viewers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at Melania's life as she prepares to once again move into the White House ahead of her husband Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. However, despite the 55-year-old pushing her film to the masses, ticket sales aren't exactly being sold.
"Not a single ticket sold for the opening night 9:55 p.m. showing of Melania at the busiest movie theater in the metro Jacksonville area," X user Travis Akers, who posted a screenshot of a screening with full availability within four days of release, wrote.
He added: "How many days until we learn that the RNC bought movie tickets for the Melania movie just to fluff the numbers?"
Another user replied with screenshots of a similar scene in Atlanta, Georgia, adding, "Zero sold in Atlanta. Opening night. Busy theater."
President Trump Gushes Film Is a 'Must Watch'
Despite the lack of sales, President Trump still boasted about the film, tweeting, "MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today – Selling out, FAST!"
President Trump's wife has already had her private screening, as she invited several guests to the White House on January 24 to view her film. In a video she posted on Instagram, Melania showcased the White House’s East Room, as it was transformed for the glitzy event.
Guests, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, legendary boxer Mike Tyson, and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, at the black-tie soiree, were welcomed by a military band that played Melania's Waltz, a song composed for the film. Melania and the president were met with applause when they both appeared.
Melania's only son, Barron, also attended to support his mother.
On Monday, January 27, Melania took a break from promoting her film to beg for unity amid the devastating situation in Minneapolis following the death of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, being shot to death by ICE.
While appearing on Fox & Friends, Melania said, "I'm against the violence, so please, if you protest, protest in peace."
She added Trump had a "great call" with Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, and Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, and said, "We need to unify in these times."