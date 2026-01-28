EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump Destroyed Over 'Embarrassing' Popcorn Bucket for New Self-Titled Film as Tickets Continue to Go Unsold

One user on Reddit revealed the movie already has its own popcorn bucket for viewers to handle while watching... despite not many tickets being sold ahead of its January 30th release.

Melania Trump 's upcoming $75million film continues to be mocked left and right, with even a popcorn bucket now receiving the wrath from critics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They really will make a popcorn bucket for anything," the user wrote alongside two photos of the black and white popcorn bucket adorned with the words, "A New Film... MELANIA." The bucket also has the tagline "Twenty Days to History" right above the film's release date.

On the other side of the bucket, a photo of the First Lady sitting on a chair with a black stare covers almost the entirety of the bucket, which was enough to lead to plenty of insults on the forum.

"That's not a popcorn bucket. That's for when you need to take a s-- and can't find a toilet," one person mocked, while others labeled it "embarrassing."

Another added, "If they gave it away, I'd give it back or throw it away. So weird... I can't get away from these people. Propaganda is insane."

"I am always looking for new barf buckets!" a user joked.