Melania's Big Night: Inside Trump's Private White House Screening of $75Million Movie with Billionaire Pals
Jan. 26 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Melania Trump's movie, Melania, is set to come out on January 30, but some guests were treated to a private screening at the White House on January 24, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The First Lady took to Instagram to show off an inside look at the screening for the highly anticipated $75million documentary.
Details on Melania Trump's Event for Her Film
In a video she posted on social media, Melania showcased the White House’s East Room, as it was transformed for the event.
Guests of Melania's for her black-tie soiree were welcomed by a military band that played Melania's Waltz, a song composed for the film.
Upon entering the theater, Melania and her husband, Donald, were met with rapturous applause by the audience.
Who Was at Melania Trump's Film Event?
Guests of the event included Melania's son, Barron, Apple CEO Tim Cook, former boxer Mike Tyson, and Erika Kirk.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, New York Stock Exchange CEO Lynn Martin, Queen Rania of Jordan, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, and AMD CEO Lisa Su also attended the event.
According to a guest at the event, those who attended were given black-and-white commemorative popcorn boxes, cookies, and framed screening tickets, all donning the first lady's name.
Link Lauren, a conservative influencer, shared a picture of himself with Melania and the president from the screening
"MELANIA is incredible," he wrote alongside the photo. "As a student of history, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s not a documentary; it’s a film that takes you on a cinematic journey."
Melania, 55, took to Instagram to comment on the night, writing, "A Historic Moment. I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts at the White House last night.
"Each of these individuals each brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting impression. Our personal stories endure time and serve as a reminder of our mutual obligation to one another. It was an honor to present my new film, MELANIA, ahead of its global launch."
Ticket Sales Struggling?
On Thursday, January 29, a day before its nationwide release, Melania will get an official red-carpet premiere at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, ticket sales for the film have been struggling.
"In New York, only a handful of seats have been booked," an insider shared. "Palm Beach is no better. Even in Trump country, theaters are practically empty."
While they noted the "studio was expecting a big turnout," they insisted it's "not materializing."
"They may even hold back official box office numbers if the opening is weaker than expected," they stated.
An insider added: "It’s a high-profile project, but hype doesn’t always translate into ticket sales. “People are curious, but they’re not rushing to buy tickets yet."
What Has Been Said About Melania Trump's Film?
The First Lady's office released a statement on the film, claiming it will focus on "an impactful first year of leadership as FLOTUS during the second term of the Trump Administration."
"Over the past year, Mrs. Trump has taken action to advance a results-driven agenda that is centered on the well-being of children in the United States and around the world," the White House press release noted.
Marc Beckman, her agent, also spoke to Fox News about the film.
"This is not a documentary; it's a film," he said.
The president also took to X to drum up hype for the film, sharing, "COUNTDOWN: 7 Days until the World will witness an unforgettable, behind-the-scenes, look at one of the most important events of our time."