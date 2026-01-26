Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania's Big Night: Inside Trump's Private White House Screening of $75Million Movie with Billionaire Pals

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA; @melaniatrump/Instagram

Melania Trump's documentary was reportedly scooped up by Amazon for $75million.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melania Trump's movie, Melania, is set to come out on January 30, but some guests were treated to a private screening at the White House on January 24, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The First Lady took to Instagram to show off an inside look at the screening for the highly anticipated $75million documentary.

Article continues below advertisement

Details on Melania Trump's Event for Her Film

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @melaniatrump/Instagram

Melania Trump hosted 70 people at the White House for the screening of her film.

In a video she posted on social media, Melania showcased the White House’s East Room, as it was transformed for the event.

Guests of Melania's for her black-tie soiree were welcomed by a military band that played Melania's Waltz, a song composed for the film.

Upon entering the theater, Melania and her husband, Donald, were met with rapturous applause by the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Was at Melania Trump's Film Event?

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk was among the guests at Melania Trump's film screening.

Guests of the event included Melania's son, Barron, Apple CEO Tim Cook, former boxer Mike Tyson, and Erika Kirk.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, New York Stock Exchange CEO Lynn Martin, Queen Rania of Jordan, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, and AMD CEO Lisa Su also attended the event.

According to a guest at the event, those who attended were given black-and-white commemorative popcorn boxes, cookies, and framed screening tickets, all donning the first lady's name.

Link Lauren, a conservative influencer, shared a picture of himself with Melania and the president from the screening

"MELANIA is incredible," he wrote alongside the photo. "As a student of history, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s not a documentary; it’s a film that takes you on a cinematic journey."

Melania, 55, took to Instagram to comment on the night, writing, "A Historic Moment. I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts at the White House last night.

"Each of these individuals each brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting impression. Our personal stories endure time and serve as a reminder of our mutual obligation to one another. It was an honor to present my new film, MELANIA, ahead of its global launch."

Article continues below advertisement

Ticket Sales Struggling?

Photo of Melania Trump's film premiere
Source: @melaniatrump/Instagram

Only a 'handful of seats' have been booked in New York for Melania Trump's film, a source previously stated.

On Thursday, January 29, a day before its nationwide release, Melania will get an official red-carpet premiere at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, ticket sales for the film have been struggling.

"In New York, only a handful of seats have been booked," an insider shared. "Palm Beach is no better. Even in Trump country, theaters are practically empty."

While they noted the "studio was expecting a big turnout," they insisted it's "not materializing."

"They may even hold back official box office numbers if the opening is weaker than expected," they stated.

An insider added: "It’s a high-profile project, but hype doesn’t always translate into ticket sales. “People are curious, but they’re not rushing to buy tickets yet."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Composite photo of ICE protests and Erika Kirk

Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Blasts Anti-ICE Protests as 'Demonic' Amid Minneapolis Chaos — 'I Do Not Think They're Helping'

Composite photo of Barack Obama and Donald Trump

'Heartbreaking Tragedy': Barack Obama Slams Trump Administration as Video Contradicts Claims in Deadly ICE Shooting

What Has Been Said About Melania Trump's Film?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: @melaniatrump/Instagram

Melania Trump's office said her film will focus on 'an impactful first year of leadership.'

The First Lady's office released a statement on the film, claiming it will focus on "an impactful first year of leadership as FLOTUS during the second term of the Trump Administration."

"Over the past year, Mrs. Trump has taken action to advance a results-driven agenda that is centered on the well-being of children in the United States and around the world," the White House press release noted.

Marc Beckman, her agent, also spoke to Fox News about the film.

"This is not a documentary; it's a film," he said.

The president also took to X to drum up hype for the film, sharing, "COUNTDOWN: 7 Days until the World will witness an unforgettable, behind-the-scenes, look at one of the most important events of our time."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.