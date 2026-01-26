Melania's Big Night: Inside Trump's Private White House Screening of $75Million Movie with Billionaire Pals

Guests of the event included Melania's son, Barron, Apple CEO Tim Cook, former boxer Mike Tyson, and Erika Kirk.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, New York Stock Exchange CEO Lynn Martin, Queen Rania of Jordan, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, and AMD CEO Lisa Su also attended the event.

According to a guest at the event, those who attended were given black-and-white commemorative popcorn boxes, cookies, and framed screening tickets, all donning the first lady's name.

Link Lauren, a conservative influencer, shared a picture of himself with Melania and the president from the screening

"MELANIA is incredible," he wrote alongside the photo. "As a student of history, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s not a documentary; it’s a film that takes you on a cinematic journey."

Melania, 55, took to Instagram to comment on the night, writing, "A Historic Moment. I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts at the White House last night.

"Each of these individuals each brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting impression. Our personal stories endure time and serve as a reminder of our mutual obligation to one another. It was an honor to present my new film, MELANIA, ahead of its global launch."