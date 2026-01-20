Melania Trump's 'Fakery' Exposed: First Lady's 'Struggling' Documentary Accidentally Reveals Replica of Famous Renoir Painting Hanging in Glamorous Office

The Don 's wife has been dragged for spotlighting a classic Renoir painting that experts have bashed as a cheap imitation.

Art may be in the eye of the beholder, but RadarOnline.com has learned First Lady Melania Trump may be holding an obvious fake.

Melania is getting ready for the premiere of her new biopic following her personal campaign trail with husband Donald Trump.

It also gives a rare look into the first couple's private lives, including insight into their particular opulence. However, one art aficionado noted that one of Melania's prized pieces of art was not like the others – and was actually a fake.

But one user on X was distracted by the artwork, and later tweeted : "Okay something came up for me here. Why do the Trumps have a fake of Renoir's 'La Loge' on their wall?"

The painting is an apparent copy of Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s 1874 La Loge, which she had hanging in her Trump Tower office. It features prominently in the trailer for the movie, including in a scene documenting a conversation between Melania and her 79-year-old husband.

The 'fake' painting can be seen on the left.

Art experts say there is no doubt it’s a copy because the original, which is highly coveted, has been in the permanent collection of London’s Courtauld Gallery since 1948.

Critics of the presidential power couple were quick to see similarities between the painting and how they view Trump's lifestyle.

After the OG poster asked why the fraud was hanging, one person snarked back: "(Because) there's nothing real about them," while another piled on: "It suits their fakeness pretty well, I'd say."

One person reasoned: "Least weird thing about their 5th Avenue penthouse, to be fair."

While one person slammed: "These demons' obsession with gaudiness is very fascinating. Uncultured, unsophisticated, barely sentient, bottom of the barrel trash."