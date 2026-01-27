Your tip
Melania Trump

Melania Trump Urges Americans to 'Unify' and 'Protest in Peace' in Rare Political Statement After Second Deadly Minnesota ICE Shooting

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump rarely makes political statements.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

While Melania Trump rarely makes political statements, RadarOnline.com can reveal the ICE shootings in Minneapolis compelled her to speak out.

While appearing on Fox & Friends this morning to promote her upcoming film Melania, Trump spoke out about the heartbreaking situation in Minneapolis.

What Did Melania Trump Say?

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump shared Donald had a 'great call' with Tim Walz.

When broaching the subject, the first lady urged unification in the country.

"I'm against the violence, so please, if you protest, protest in peace," she shared.

She also noted her husband, Donald Trump, had a "great call" with Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, and Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis.

"I know my husband, the President, had a great call yesterday with the governor and the mayor, and they're working together to make it peaceful and without riots," she revealed. "We need to unify in these times."

Alex Pretti's Death

Photo of Alex Pretti memorial
Source: MEGA

Alex Pretti was killed by an ICE agent on January 24.

Melania's comments come fresh on the heels of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, being shot to death by ICE in Minneapolis on January 24.

Prior to being shot, Pretti was taping law enforcement agents with his phone and standing in between an agent and a woman the agent had pushed to the ground.

He was then pepper sprayed and wrestled to the ground prior to being killed.

While there were reports that Pretti may have had a gun on him, there has been no definitive evidence he intended to harm any of the officers.

His family spoke out in the wake of his death, explaining they were "heartbroken but also very angry."

"The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand, and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down, all while being pepper-sprayed," they shared. "Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you."

What Did Donald Trump Say About Alex Pretti?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump criticized Alex Pretti for carrying a 'very powerful, fully loaded' gun.

Donald spoke out about Pretti's shooting on January 25 to a media outlet.

While he noted they are "reviewing everything," he did criticize Pretti for carrying a "very powerful, fully loaded" gun.

"I don’t like it when somebody goes into a protest and he’s got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also. That doesn’t play good either," he stated.

Renee Nicole Good's Death

Photo of Renee Nicole Good protest
Source: MEGA

Renee Nicole Good was murdered by an ICE agent after attempting to drive off when asked to get out of her car.

Pretti's death came weeks after Renee Nicole Good was murdered in Minneapolis by ICE agents.

Good was stopped by agents, and when they asked her to get out of her car, she attempted to drive off. This led to her being fatally shot.

In the wake of her death, protests broke out across the country, with many demanding ICE cease what they are doing and leave their cities.

