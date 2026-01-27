Melania Trump Urges Americans to 'Unify' and 'Protest in Peace' in Rare Political Statement After Second Deadly Minnesota ICE Shooting

Melania's comments come fresh on the heels of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, being shot to death by ICE in Minneapolis on January 24.

Prior to being shot, Pretti was taping law enforcement agents with his phone and standing in between an agent and a woman the agent had pushed to the ground.

He was then pepper sprayed and wrestled to the ground prior to being killed.

While there were reports that Pretti may have had a gun on him, there has been no definitive evidence he intended to harm any of the officers.

His family spoke out in the wake of his death, explaining they were "heartbroken but also very angry."

"The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand, and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down, all while being pepper-sprayed," they shared. "Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you."