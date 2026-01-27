Your tip
Melania Trump

Melania Trump Brutally Mocked as First Lady's $75Million Movie Faces Flop Fears Before Release — 'Not a Single Ticket Sold for the Opening Night'

Melania Trump has been brutally mocked as theaters struggle to sell advanced tickets for her self-titled film.

Jan. 27 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Melania Trump has been brutally mocked as her $75million movie is already being labeled a massive flop before it even hits theaters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the Jeff Bezos-backed flick, MELANIA, promises to give viewers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the first lady's life as she prepared to move back into the White House ahead of husband Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, dismal pre-sale numbers suggested moviegoers are rejecting Melania, 55.

'MELANIA' is set to premiere nationwide on Friday, January 30.

MELANIA is set to be released at 1,500 to 2,000 movie theaters nationwide on Friday, January 30, but there appears to be a high likelihood many theaters could be left empty for opening weekend.

"Not a single ticket sold for the opening night 9:55 p.m. showing of Melania at the busiest movie theater in the metro Jacksonville area," shared X user Travis Akers, who posted a screenshot of a screening with full availability within four days of release.

"How many days until we learn that the RNC bought movie tickets for the Melania movie just to fluff the numbers?” he added.

Social media users shared screenshots of empty theaters in their area for opening weekend.

A second user replied with screenshots of a similar scene in Atlanta, Georgia, adding, "Zero sold in Atlanta. Opening night. Busy theater."

"The movie trailer: 'Everyone wants to know, so here it is.' America: Literally NO ONE wants to know," a third mocked in response to reports of empty theaters.

"I'd rather stick a red-hot poker in my eyes than watch MELANIA, the Movie. How about you?" someone else chimed in.

Another X user shared photos of MELANIA movie posters that had been vandalized with slurs and digs at the first lady – including referring to her as Eva Braun and accusations against the president over his ties to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – along with the caption, "The opening of 'MELANIA' seems to be going well."

"Trump claims that Melania screenings are selling out fast. At my large nearby multiplex, for four screenings on opening day Friday, they have so far sold… 20 tickets," noted author and documentary filmmaker Greg Mitchell.

Mitchell referred to the president bragging to reporters about his wife's movie being the hottest ticket in town while also confessing to not having watched the entire film.

Meanwhile, Melania took a momentary break from promoting her movie on social media to call for "unity" as tensions between anti-ICE protests and federal agents surged in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti on January 24.

As thousands took to the street to protest the Trump administration, Melania was radio silent.

The first lady appeared to find her voice the following day as she penned a glowing post about her movie following a special screening at the White House the night before.

"MELANIA, the film. A Historic Moment," Melania's X post began. "I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts at the White House last night. Each of these individuals each brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting impression. "Our personal stories endure time and serve as a reminder of our mutual obligation to one another. It was an honor to present my new film, MELANIA, ahead of its global launch."

Critics slammed Melania for continuing to promote her film as tensions flared across the country over ICE.

"American citizens are being shot in the streets of Minnesota as Melania celebrates her self-titled documentary. I can't think of a more “let them eat cake” moment. C'mon MAGA! Wake up. You’re being used, abused, and gaslighted by Trump," one outraged user wrote.

Coincidentally, as ticket sales remain in the dirt, Melania changed her tune and later called for "unity" after Pretti's death.

