EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump's Epstein Shame as Scandal-Mired Director of Her Panned Documentary is Snapped With Pedo and Part of His 'Harem' of Women

The images, released as part of the latest tranche of Epstein records, show Ratner reclining on a sofa with Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66, with his arms around a young woman.

The photographs were published a day after Ratner appeared at the film's premiere, which was billed as his comeback following sexual misconduct allegations made against him by six women in 2017 – claims he denied and for which he was never charged.

The photographs of Ratner with Epstein are understood to have been taken around two decades ago. Those familiar with the matter said Ratner had not met Epstein before and did not see him again.

In one image, the woman Ratner is embracing is said to have been his then fiancée.

Another photograph shows Ratner with Epstein, three other women, and the French model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, who died in prison in 2022, aged 75, while awaiting trial on charges of raping minors.